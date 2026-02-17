Experience Japanese contemporary art at Roppongi Crossing 2025. On now at the Mori Art Museum

A.A.Murakami The Moon Underwater 2025 Production Support: Anthropic Installation view: Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal., Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2025-2026 Photo: Takehisa Naoki Photo courtesy: Mori Art Museum ZUGAKOUSAKU & KURIEITO Subway Exit 2 2025 Production Support: Shinkaichi Community Center for Arts and Interaction, Kobe Installation view: Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal., Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2025-2026 Photo: Takehisa Wada Reijiro MITTAG 2025 Production support / courtesy: SCAI THE BATHHOUSE, Tokyo Installation view: Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal., Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2025-2026 Photo: Takehisa Naoki Photo courtesy: Mori Art Museum Oki Junko Installation view: Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal., Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2025-2026 Courtesy: KOSAKU KANECHIKA, Tokyo Installation view: Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal., Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2025-2026

TOKYO, JAPAN, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mori Art Museum, on the 53rd floor of Tokyo’s iconic Roppongi Hills, is again hosting the triennial exhibition Roppongi Crossing, a periodic exhibition providing a comprehensive overview of Japan's contemporary art scene capturing current international and social trends. This year, Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal. follows a theme of “time” with 21 artists/ artist groups, some active in Japan, and some with roots in Japan, but active overseas,

Key Highlights of the Roppongi Crossing 2025 Exhibition

1. Mystical AI-Controlled Bubble Installation, The Moon Underwater (A.A.Murakami)

This work evokes the ephemeral beauty unique to Japan, such as the moon in the night sky and cherry blossoms falling.

A.A.Murakami The Moon Underwater 2025

Production Support: Anthropic

Installation view: Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal., Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2025-2026

Photo: Takehisa Naoki Photo courtesy: Mori Art Museum

2. Subway Exit (ZUGAKOUSAKU & KURIEITO) 250 Meters Up!

Both humorous and impactful, this is a clear highlight of the exhibition.

ZUGAKOUSAKU & KURIEITO Subway Exit 2 2025

Production Support: Shinkaichi Community Center for Arts and Interaction, Kobe

Installation view: Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal., Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2025-2026

Photo: Takehisa Naoki Photo courtesy: Mori Art Museum

3. MITTAG (Wada Reijiro) offers a unique, amber-colored view of Tokyo.

A massive sculpture featuring brandy poured between two panes of glass. View Tokyo’s scene from this unique perspective.

Wada Reijiro MITTAG 2025

Production support / courtesy: SCAI THE BATHHOUSE, Tokyo

Installation view: Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal., Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2025-2026

Photo: Takehisa Naoki Photo courtesy: Mori Art Museum

The above highlights are in addition to a variety of other stimulating works, from traditional crafts to AI.

Oki Junko

Installation view: Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal., Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2025-2026

Courtesy: KOSAKU KANECHIKA, Tokyo

Installation view:

Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal., Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2025-2026

Exhibition Title: Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal.

Dates: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 – Sunday, March 29, 2026

Venue: Mori Art Museum

For more information, please visit Mori Art Museum website : www.mori.art.museum

About the Mori Art Museum

The Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, opened in 2003 with the aim of becoming a contemporary art museum of international importance, symbolic of the status of Roppongi Hills in Tokyo as Cultural Heart of the City. The Museum with a global outlook is committed to presenting cutting-edge visual arts, architecture, design and other modes of creative practice from around the world, from a unique viewpoint informed by its ongoing dedication to the contemporary and international. Above all, it plays an especially vital role as a center for contemporary art from Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific, by focusing on the art of the region, decoding individual cultural backgrounds and positioning emerging trends within a broader global context. Last but not least, the Mori Art Museum is committed to the principle of Art + Life, encouraging to realize an enriched, vibrant and well-rounded society where art relates to all aspects of life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.