California Financial Educators Council Names Raymond Donegan Jr., CFEI® to Role on Advisory Board
“Raymond Donegan Jr.’s military-grade discipline and commitment to helping others make him a powerful force for advancing financial freedom in California.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raymond Donegan Jr., CFEI® has been named to a seat on the highly-respected Advisory Board of the California Financial Educators Council (CFEC), according to a statement the organization released today.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
A retired 22-year U.S. military veteran and licensed Life Insurance Broker, Donegan holds a Bachelor’s in Technology Management from DeVry University and designation as a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) from the National Financial Educators Council, the nationwide parent organization of the state-level CFEC chapter. He describes growing up on the South Side of Chicago as a time when he witnessed firsthand the challenges of living in an
underserved community where money management wasn’t taught or discussed. It was this experience that inspired the purpose and commitment to financial empowerment he possesses today. Now residing in San Diego, Donegan leads interactive, practical financial education trainings for a variety of audiences – from youth to community organizations.
Across his military career Raymond served in various leadership capacities including Command Financial Specialist, Command Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society Representative, Military Police Officer, Command Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor, Command Sexual Assault Victim Intervention Program Coordinator, and Supply Department Leading Petty Officer. These experiences taught him that true readiness must go beyond physical or tactical demands to include financial preparedness. Today he applies the discipline, structure, and strategy instilled in him by his military service to empower individuals, families, and communities with essential financial literacy skills.
For his practical, real-world financial education workshops, Raymond Donegan Jr. focuses on topics that help people build solid financial foundations: budgeting, debt management, wealth building, risk protection, and long-term planning. “But above all, my workshops focus on mindset – helping people shift from financial fear to financial freedom,” Donegan added.
When asked about his appointment to the CFEC Advisory Board, Donegan mentioned a quote from Xuan Nguyen in his book Saving Your Future: “It’s ironic that we live in one of the wealthiest countries in the world, yet we always seem to have money problems. We can work hard all our lives and still retire poor. Nobody teaches us how to manage our money in school. Financial issues are rarely discussed, and financial products are not always explained. We don’t have much, and we don’t know much.” Raymond views this quote as a call to action – encouraging people not to ignore personal finance because it feels complicated or uncomfortable, but to learn how to manage, grow, and protect their money to open up options and create possibilities.
Donegan’s goals for participating on the Advisory Board are to take his financial wellness initiatives to scale and empower California individuals, families, and communities with this essential knowledge. The CFEC is looking forward to a productive partnership with Raymond Donegan Jr. as they pursue their shared goals.
"Raymond Donegan Jr.’s transition from 22 years of military service to financial advocacy shows the discipline and heart we value,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. “His focus on shifting mindsets from fear to freedom will be a cornerstone of the California Financial Educators Council."
As a state-level initiative of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the California Financial Educators Council supports financial education professionals through accredited training, certification pathways, and program development resources. NFEC is an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation dedicated to raising instructional standards and improving real-world financial outcomes.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
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