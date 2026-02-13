No Label Brewing and Craft Beer Professionals Launch Nationwide 6–7 IPA for Schools

6-7 Collab 6-7 Can

A 6.7% nationwide IPA collaboration led by No Label Brewing will help breweries turn pints into direct funding for local schools and education programs.

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Craft Beer Professionals has launched a nationwide brewery collaboration designed to support local schools, and No Label Brewing is serving as the anchor brewery for the initiative .The project centers around a 6.7 percent American IPA that breweries across the country can brew or collaborate on, with proceeds donated to a local school or education focused organization of their choice . Participating breweries will identify the school or organization they are supporting and report their donation totals, allowing the collective impact of the collaboration to be tracked and shared nationally .The initiative reclaims the phrase “6–7” and turns it into something tangible: a beer that helps fund classrooms, support educators, and strengthen communities.“Our schools need help more than ever,” said Andrew Coplon, founder of Craft Beer Professionals. “This industry has always been good at rallying around a cause. This gives breweries a clear, approachable way to support education, engage their community, and turn a pint into something that actually matters.”For No Label Brewing, the collaboration aligns naturally with its fifteen year history of community impact in Katy and beyond.“When Craft Beer Professionals brought this idea to us, it immediately made sense,” said Tom Paynter, Co Owner and Marketing Director of No Label Brewing. “We have always believed that beer is more than what is in the glass. It is a vehicle for connection. By sharing a recipe from our World Beer Cup winning team and inviting breweries across the country to participate, we are giving this industry a simple way to turn quality into impact. Great beer should bring people together. This project proves it can also lift up the next generation.”The collaboration recipe is based on a 6.7 percent American IPA developed by No Label’s award winning brewing team, providing participating breweries with a proven framework while still allowing room for local expression. The artwork for the project is being created by Chris Hernandez, a respected craft beer designer and children’s book co author, reinforcing the collaboration’s connection to education and storytelling .Breweries of all sizes are invited to participate, from neighborhood taprooms to regional producers, each supporting a school or education focused organization within their own community . Participation details and collaboration guidelines are available at 67.beerFor No Label Brewing, this effort continues a long tradition of cause driven initiatives, from veteran focused events to local fundraisers, proving once again that independent craft breweries can serve as both economic engines and community pillars.About No Label BrewingFounded in Katy, Texas, No Label Brewing has spent more than fifteen years building community through craft beer, nationally recognized brewing excellence, and local impact driven initiatives.About Craft Beer ProfessionalsCraft Beer Professionals™ is a national network committed to the growth and betterment of the craft beer industry, uniting breweries through education, peer connections, and thoughtfully curated events .Media ContactAndrew CoplonFounder, Craft Beer Professionalsandrew@craftbeerprofessionals.org

