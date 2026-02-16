Avanti Green Eco Cleaning Celebrates 15 Years of Growth, Innovation, and Expansion

Avanti Green Eco Cleaning at the Capital One VIP Lounge at Harry Reid Airport

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avanti Green Eco Cleaning, a residential and commercial cleaning company serving Las Vegas and Henderson, is celebrating its 15th anniversary by reflecting on key milestones and announcing plans for expansion.

Since its founding in 2011, Avanti Green has served thousands of homes throughout Southern Nevada while expanding its commercial footprint, including service within a VIP lounge at Harry Reid International Airport. CEO & Founder, Claudia Meneses, shared that the company's specialty divisions — carpet cleaning, pressure washing, window cleaning, and comprehensive floor care — have experienced strong growth, contributing to significant revenue gains. The company also completed the first year of multiple four-year government contracts.

Avanti Green recently won $35,000 in a competition sponsored by Amazon Web Services (AWS), nClouds, formerly PREDICTif Solutions, and the Nevada Small Business Development Center (SBDC). The company pitched CleverSlot, an artificial intelligence-driven route optimization and scheduling system designed to reduce human error and save hours of administrative time.

Meneses noted that AWS will support the system's development from concept through implementation.

In addition, Avanti Green earned Green Seal certification — a rigorous, science-based credential awarded to companies that meet strict standards for eco-friendly products, waste reduction, energy and water efficiency, and responsible chemical management.

"Green Seal certification isn't just a badge — it reflects how we operate every day," said Meneses. "This certification validates that our cleaning practices are proven, responsible, and aligned with long-term health, sustainability, and asset protection."

Looking ahead, Avanti Green plans to expand by licensing its cleaning systems and operational practices to entrepreneurs seeking to build structured, sustainable service businesses in other cities across the country.



