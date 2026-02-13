MillionaireMatch Data Reveals February 13 as the Strategic Peak for Successul Singles

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New engagement insights from MillionaireMatch indicate that February 13 consistently outperforms the platform’s February daily average in both messaging volume and response efficiency. The pattern suggests that career-driven singles treat timing as an advantage, choosing to initiate conversations before attention becomes diluted on Valentine’s Day.Based on engagement insights from 5,000 members surveyed in January 2026, messaging activity and reply rates on February 13 exceeded typical February benchmarks. Rather than waiting for the holiday itself, many members appear to prioritize early outreach, reflecting a preference for clarity and reduced competition.“High-achieving singles tend to apply the same intentional mindset to relationships that they do to business decisions,” said John Martinuk, spokesperson for MillionaireMatch. “Engagement trends on February 13 reflect planning, timing awareness, and a desire to connect before inboxes become saturated.”Top Cities Where Singles Are Most Active Before Valentine’s DayAccording to survey, pre-Valentine’s engagement is particularly concentrated in major professional markets, including:● Los Angeles● New York● Dallas● Miami● Houston● Las Vegas● San DiegoMembers in these cities send more messages and respond faster than the national average, reflecting a calculated approach rather than last-minute gestures.What Successsul Singles Are Really Looking ForThe survey also reveals interesting patterns in how people present themselves and what they value in a partner:● Men often describe themselves with terms like “successful,” “business,” and “hard working,” but their ideal partner qualities include “intelligent,” “family-oriented,” and “healthy lifestyle.”● Women highlight “family,” “conversation,” and “passionate” in their profiles, while looking for partners who are “mature,” “respectful,” and “successful.”The takeaway? Men showcase achievement first, then filter for compatibility. Women highlight personality, then assess stability. Across both groups, honesty, respect, and long-term intentions consistently rise to the top. For many singles, dating isn’t just about Valentine’s Day — it’s about building lasting connections.About MillionaireMatchFounded in 2001, MillionaireMatchis a leading millionaire dating, matchmaking, and business networking platform. It aims to provide an exclusive and trusted space for high-quality, attractive, and entrepreneurially spirited singles.For more information, please visit www.millionairematch.com . The MillionaireMatch app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play

