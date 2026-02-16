WILLOWOOD WASHINGTON: HISTORIC MARYLAND ESTATE TRANSFORMED INTO EXECUTIVE RETREAT, PRIVATE EVENT, WEDDING VENUE

Willowood Washington, private estate for corporate retreats, weddings, gatherings

66-acre property includes main home with 5 suites, large kitchen & gathering rooms

We wanted to create a place that honors the legacy of this great property that feels private and luxurious where our guests may gather, celebrate and recharge.” — Brandon Green

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A 66-acre 19th-century estate located in the rolling foothills of Western Maryland has been transformed into a destination for fully private, multi-day executive and leadership retreats, weddings, family vacations and social events. Willowood Washington has opened just outside Boonsboro, Maryland, tracing its origins to the late 1800’s when German immigrants, the Schlosser family, settled there and built the original homestead.Located minutes from the Antietam Battlefield and The Appalachian Trail, Willowood Washington affords a private retreat with the completely restored original farmhouse’s five en-suite bedrooms, a large chef’s kitchen and gathering spaces, expansive gardens and the original barn that has been reimagined for weddings and events.Willowood Washington is located 90-minutes from Washington DC, 29-miles from Frederick, MD, 65-miles from Baltimore and just an hour from Dulles International Airport. Washington, DC entrepreneurs, Brandon Green and Christian Salinas, serve as the owners and stewards of the site. Green, founder of Alchemy of Money, a national real estate financial services company, said, “We wanted to create a place that honors the legacy of this great property that feels private and luxurious where our guests may gather, celebrate and recharge.” Noting that Willowood Washington is not a hotel, Airbnb, or bed and breakfast, but rather a fully staffed country estate, Green stressed that the purpose of the venue is to serve as a private retreat for weddings, corporate groups and families to enjoy the privacy of the entire house and grounds without other guests or public access.Salinas, founder of Staging Design DC, which works with Realtors, builders and event planners to stage and showcase their properties and furnish their events, utilized his keen eye for design to exquisitely restore the farmhouse to give Willowood Washington a “quiet elegance that blends modern hospitality with the property’s historic character”. Salinas gave each of the farmhouse’s five heritage suites a theme harkening to the region and property’s history.Willowood Washington is available exclusively for private buyouts. Guests may select from a list of preferred caterers from the region to provide full-service culinary experiences.WILLOWOOD WASHINGTONWillowood Washington is a historic 66-acre estate in Boonsboro, Maryland, offering luxury accommodations and event spaces for weddings, retreats and gatherings.19223 Manor Church Rd, Boonsboro, MD - (301) 202-4043

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.