Morningstar Software Appoints Cristian Ortiz as Head of Product

THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Morningstar Software , a leading provider of operational and technology solutions for workspace operators, today announced the appointment of Cristian Ortiz as Head of Product, effective immediately.In this role, Ortiz will lead Morningstar’s product vision, roadmap, and execution, with a focus on delivering scalable, operator-first solutions that help workspace operators run their businesses with greater clarity, efficiency, and confidence.Cristian brings deep experience in product leadership, technical strategy, and cross-functional execution. He will be responsible for aligning product strategy with customer needs, strengthening the core platform, and advancing Morningstar’s roadmap as the company enters its next phase of growth.“Cristian brings exactly the kind of product leadership we need as we scale,” said Roger Bruce, CEO of Morningstar Software. “He combines strong technical judgment with a practical understanding of how operators actually use our platform. His leadership will be critical as we continue to invest in reliability, intelligence, and differentiated product capabilities.”As Head of Product, Ortiz will work closely with engineering, operations, customer success, and sales to ensure Morningstar’s platform evolves in a disciplined, customer-driven way. His appointment supports the company’s broader 2026 strategy focused on operational excellence, predictable growth, and the introduction of high-impact, operator-driven intelligence across its Workspace Geek product suite.“I’m excited to take on this role at Morningstar,” said Ortiz. “The company has a strong foundation and a clear vision. I’m looking forward to building products that create real, measurable value for operators and help Morningstar stand apart in the market.”________________________________________About Morningstar SoftwareMorningstar Software provides technology and operational solutions designed specifically for coworking and flexible workspace operators. Its platforms help operators manage billing, access, reporting, and operations with clarity and confidence as they scale.For inquiries, please contact:info@morningstarsoftware.com

