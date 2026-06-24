Renee Price, CFEI® and Founder of Work Smart Solutions, Joins Alabama Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
Renee Price’s leadership in helping entrepreneurs build strong financial and operational foundations will help expand financial empowerment opportunities across Alabama.”BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renee Price, CFEI®, CPM, and Founder/President of Work Smart Solutions in Birmingham, has agreed to take a position on the prestigious Advisory Board of the Alabama Financial Educators Council (AFEC).
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
A financial strategist and entrepreneur, Price and her enterprise focus on helping small businesses and their founders become financially, operationally, and compliance-ready for sustainable growth. She holds an Associate’s degree in Early Childhood Education; credentials as a Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) through the National Financial Educators Council; and a Certified Project Manager (CPM) designation from Star Global College. She also
graduated from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program and the Momentum Women’s Leadership program.
With Work Smart, Renee has strived for more than a decade to help entrepreneurs strengthen their financial foundations – from tax strategy to operational systems that support long-term scalability and sustainability. In 2023, Birmingham Business Journal (BBJ) named her one of the Top 40 Under 40 – an award that recognizes professionals under 40 who are taking the lead in the business world. She also was 2022 recipient of BBJ’s NextGen award for up-and-coming business leaders.
Price’s financial wellness education initiatives support economic empowerment by equipping individuals and entrepreneurs with the tools, processes, and financial discipline they need to build strong, resilient financial foundations. She places particular emphasis on supporting underserved women, business founders, and emerging ecosystems to prepare for sustainable growth.
“Financial literacy isn’t optional – it’s a lifeline,” comments Renee in regard to her selection for the Advisory Board. “Our mission is to ensure that every family and business owner has access to the tools, education, and support they need to build stability and generational strength.
”She adds, “Access matters. By providing complimentary training and resources, we’re removing barriers and empowering communities to build financial confidence from the ground up. When organizations are equipped with strong systems and certified educators, financial education becomes sustainable. We’re helping groups across Alabama deliver programs that truly transform lives.”
Renee Price joins the AFEC Advisory Board with an objective to ensure that more Alabamans – gain the financial confidence they need to thrive. The AFEC is looking forward to working together with Renee toward achieving their shared mission.
"Renee Price’s award-winning work in helping small businesses become operationally and financially ready is exactly the leadership we seek,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “She will be a champion for emerging ecosystems within the Alabama Financial Educators Council.
The Alabama Financial Educators Council is part of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally recognized, IACET-accredited organization and Certified B Corporation. NFEC provides comprehensive training, curriculum, and implementation frameworks that empower educators and community leaders to deliver effective, measurable financial education programs.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
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