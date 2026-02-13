URGENT: New Carbon Reporting Mandates Expand Across BC, Electric Asset Inc. Launches Turnkey Compliance Solution

New Carbon Reporting Mandates Expand Across BC, Electric Asset Inc.

Electric Asset Inc. launches a turnkey GHG reporting service to help BC property owners meet new carbon mandates in Vancouver, Victoria, and Saanich.

Many property managers are unaware that these bylaws now apply," says Sanjay Maharaj, founder of Electric Asset Inc. "With non-compliance fines starting at $500 per notice.” — Sanjay Maharaj, founder of Electric Asset Inc.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With carbon reporting regulations rapidly expanding beyond Vancouver into Victoria, Saanich, and surrounding municipalities, Electric Asset Inc . is issuing an urgent call to Strata Councils, commercial property owners, and building managers: The deadline to comply is approaching, and the risk of inaction is rising.To help property owners navigate this complex regulatory landscape, Electric Asset Inc. is announcing the launch of its Turnkey Annual GHG & Energy Reporting Service, a comprehensive solution designed to eliminate administrative burden, prevent automatic non-compliance fines, and future-proof BC properties.The Clock is Ticking: It’s Not Just Vancouver AnymoreFor years, carbon reporting was viewed as a requirement strictly for downtown Vancouver high-rises. That landscape has shifted dramatically. Municipalities across British Columbia are adopting strict Energy and Carbon Emissions Reporting bylaws with aggressive timelines.- Vancouver: Regulations are currently enforced; large buildings face strict carbon limits in 2026.- Victoria: Mandatory reporting commences June 2026.- Saanich: Regional expansion is currently underway.- You Town: Plan ahead as your community is coming soon."Many property managers are unaware that these bylaws now apply to them until they receive a violation notice," says Sanjay Maharaj, founder of Electric Asset Inc. "With non-compliance fines starting at $500 per notice and strict deadlines being enforced, the cost of doing nothing is immediate."Done-For-You Compliance: Risk-Free and AutomatedCompliance requires more than simply filling out a form; it demands accurate data collection, complex emissions calculations, and strategic filing. Electric Asset Inc. acts as a dedicated energy reporting partner, handling the entire lifecycle of the reporting process.The 5-Step Compliance Process includes:- Profile Setup: Correct creation of Energy Star Portfolio Manager profiles.- Data Collection: Gathering electricity and gas utility data directly from bills.- Emissions Calculation: Converting usage into GHG metrics using approved factors.- Deadline Filing: Timely submission to relevant municipal bodies.- Optimization: Scorecards comparing the building’s performance to similar properties."For the first year, expect to spend just a bit of time with us. After that, we automate the process." — Sanjay Maharaj, Founder of Electric Asset Inc.Beyond Paperwork: The Roadmap to ElectrificationWhile compliance prevents fines, Electric Asset Inc. emphasizes that reporting is the first step toward the inevitable transition to electrification. The company’s Electrical Planning Reports go beyond compliance to assess a building's capacity for the future.These comprehensive reports provide critical data for:- EV Readiness: A clear roadmap for installing chargers without blowing fuses.- Capacity Assessment: Real-time analysis of transformer and panel load.- Cost Savings: Identifying "hidden" capacity to avoid expensive service upgrades.About Electric Asset Inc.Electric Asset Inc. is BC’s specialist in electrical planning and energy compliance. Trusted by hundreds of property managers, they bridge the gap between regulatory paperwork and physical infrastructure upgrades. From Annual GHG Reporting to full Electrical Planning Reports, Electric Asset Inc. ensures buildings are compliant today and ready for tomorrow.Don't wait for a violation notice.Get Your Free Compliance Consultation:Visit ElectricAsset.com or fill out our compliance form to see which regulations apply to your building.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.