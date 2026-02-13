The Soul Cruisers’ Hot New Single 'Sensual Lovin' Out Now on Banner Records

NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banner Records proudly announces the release of “Sensual Lovin,” the second single from The Soul Cruisers. Arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day, the track brings an R&B groove designed for romance, celebration, and turning up the volume with someone special.Blending a modern R&B feel with the band’s signature classic soul sound, “Sensual Lovin” features impeccable harmonies, tight musicianship, and an irresistible sing-along hook. The song captures the energy and passion fans have come to expect from the eleven-piece powerhouse band.The single was written by Tom Lorentz, Vice President of the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame and longtime associate of Banner Records. Production was led by Banner Records CEO John Anthony alongside Larry Luther at the renowned Mr. Small’s Studio in Pittsburgh, PA. Sensual Lovin' was recorded between Mr. Small’s Studio (Pittsburgh, PA) and The Jam Room (Howell, NJ).A performance/lyric video will premiere on February 13 at 12 AM in conjunction with the single’s release, giving fans a visual experience to match the song’s soulful energy.Following the momentum of their debut single, “Deeper and Deeper,” The Sensational Soul Cruisers continue to solidify their place in today’s soul landscape. Known for their electrifying live performances and rich, full-band sound, the group is already preparing another groove-driven follow-up single to keep the energy building throughout the year.With “Sensual Lovin’,” The Sensational Soul Cruisers prove once again that authentic soul music is alive, thriving, and ready to soundtrack your Valentine’s Day and everyday.For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information:Shannon Hyde- shannon@starstrategiespr.com

Sensual Lovin Official Video

