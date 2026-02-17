America Publishers Announces Global Release and Distribution of 'Don’t Eat To Live, Eat To Thrive' by Philip Onyeagolu

Philip Onyeagolu, author of Don’t Eat To Live, Eat To Thrive, a wellness-focused guide encouraging sustainable lifestyle habits and a healthier relationship with food. Don’t Eat To Live, Eat To Thrive by Philip Onyeagolu, now available through major bookstores across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. Promotional artwork for Don’t Eat To Live, Eat To Thrive, reflecting the book’s message of intentional living and sustainable wellness practices.

Wellness title expands across leading bookstores and digital platforms, strengthening international availability in the U.S. and Canada.

You do not have to fight your body to change it. You only have to stop fighting yourself.” — Philip Onyeagolu

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- America Publishers announces the global release and international retail availability of Don’t Eat To Live, Eat To Thrive: How to Rewire Your Mind, Heal Your Body, and Redefine the Way You Eat Forever, a wellness-focused book by Canada-based author Philip Onyeagolu. The book is now available through major online and physical bookstores across North America, Europe, Australia, and select international markets.The release marks the culmination of a multi-stage publishing effort led by America Publishers, encompassing professional editorial refinement, audiobook production, coordinated pre-publication visibility, and broad international retail placement. The book officially launched in December and has since continued expanding its reach across global bookstore networks.A Book Addressing Modern Wellness Through Awareness and Sustainability: Don’t Eat To Live, Eat To Thrive explores the deeper relationship between food, habits, mindset, and long-term well-being. Rather than promoting restrictive diet trends or short-term programs, the book encourages readers to examine how routine, stress, environment, and personal discipline shape daily eating behaviors over time.The book is written for a global audience and focuses on sustainable lifestyle choices that can be applied gradually and realistically. Its themes are not tied to specific cuisines, cultures, or regional practices, allowing the message to resonate across diverse populations and geographies.From Manuscript Completion to Global Publication: The author completed the manuscript independently before onboarding with America Publishers in November. Following this, the publishing team conducted a comprehensive editorial process to refine clarity, structure, and reader flow while preserving the author’s voice and intent.Upon completion of editing, production transitioned into audiobook recording. The audiobook edition was recorded and finalized in December, ensuring accessibility for readers who prefer audio-based learning and engagement.On the official release date, the eBook edition of Don’t Eat To Live, Eat To Thrive became available on Amazon Kindle , followed by the print editions appearing across multiple international bookstore listings. The audiobook edition was released through Audible, making the title accessible to listeners across a wide range of regions.International Retail Availability Across Major Markets: Following publication, the book entered global retail circulation and is now available through a wide range of trusted bookstores and marketplaces serving different regions.Confirmed availability includes major retailers such as Barnes & Noble in North America, Booktopia in Australia, bol.com in Belgium and the Netherlands, Bokus in Sweden, Saxo in Denmark, Buchhaus in Switzerland, Donner in the Netherlands, and additional regional bookstore chains across Europe and Asia.In addition, the book has entered business and wholesale inventory channels, including procurement through Walmart, further extending its physical and online availability.This international presence allows readers to access the book through familiar retailers in their own currency and region.Centralized Access to Global Retailer Listings: To simplify access for readers worldwide, America Publishers has curated a centralized editorial feature that organizes official retailer listings by country and region.Readers can explore all available bookstores and choose their preferred retailer through the official global retailer listing on Author Spotlight. This resource allows readers to browse region-specific options, view availability in local currency, and select the retailer that best serves their location and preferred format.An Editorial Perspective on the Global ReleaseReflecting on the book’s international availability, T. T. Shaw, Chief Editor at America Publishers – Author Spotlight, shared an editorial perspective on the book’s global presence: “What distinguishes Don’t Eat To Live, Eat To Thrive is its ability to speak to everyday habits in a way that feels relevant across cultures. The book does not rely on trends or regional frameworks. Instead, it focuses on awareness, routine, and long-term intention, which are universally understood. Its availability across international bookstores reflects the breadth of its message and the growing global conversation around sustainable well-being.”Ongoing Visibility and Reader EngagementWith confirmed availability across multiple continents, the book continues to reach readers through both digital and physical retail channels. As part of its post-publication efforts, America Publishers is supporting continued visibility through editorial features, digital promotion, and media engagement.Planned initiatives include expanded social media exposure, feature articles through Author Spotlight, and participation in podcast discussions and interviews aimed at further connecting the author with readers worldwide.About the AuthorPhilip Onyeagolu is a Canada-based author whose work focuses on mindful living, personal discipline, and sustainable approaches to health and lifestyle choices. His writing is grounded in reflection and lived experience, emphasizing long-term consistency over short-term solutions and awareness over rigid control.Rather than positioning himself within conventional diet culture, Onyeagolu approaches wellness as a holistic, everyday practice shaped by routine, environment, and mindset. His perspective centers on understanding why people develop certain habits around food and how small, intentional adjustments can lead to meaningful and lasting change over time.Don’t Eat To Live, Eat To Thrive reflects years of observation, self-inquiry, and practical insight into the modern relationship with food. Through the book, Onyeagolu encourages readers to move away from survival-driven behaviors and toward a more conscious, balanced way of living. His approach resonates with a global audience seeking clarity, sustainability, and a healthier relationship with daily choices.By focusing on principles that transcend geography, culture, and trend-based thinking, Onyeagolu’s work speaks to readers across different regions and lifestyles. His writing invites reflection rather than prescription, offering guidance that can be applied gradually and realistically in everyday life.About America PublishersAmerica Publishers is a U.S.-based publishing and distribution company providing editorial development, audiobook production, international retail placement, and global visibility services to authors worldwide. Through coordinated publishing strategies and international retail partnerships, America Publishers supports authors in bringing their work to readers across diverse markets.

Don’t Eat To Live, Eat To Thrive – Official Book Trailer by Philip Onyeagolu

