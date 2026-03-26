Shawn J. Goffer of Gabriel’s Shift Global Impact Center Joins the Tennessee Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
Shawn J. Goffer’s life stage approach to financial literacy is a catalyst for generational prosperity.”MEMPHIS , TN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tennessee Financial Educators Council (TFEC) announced today that Shawn J. Goffer, Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) and CEO of Gabriel’s Shift Global Impact Center, has become a founding member of its distinguished Advisory Board.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
A proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting, Goffer brings a wealth of expertise to her role on the Advisory Board. She has more than 20 years of experience in the accounting field, with a decade spent in Forensic Accounting. She developed specialized training and apprenticeship programs for Accounting Technicians, Accounting Specialists, and Enrolled Agent Tax Consultants that not only impart technical expertise, but also embed financial literacy training as a foundational life skill.
Shawn founded Gabriel’s Shift Global Impact Center, Inc. in 2024. This Memphis-based company has a mission to help individuals at all life stages achieve financial sustainability. They accomplish that goal by offering comprehensive education, workforce development, apprenticeship training, and employment opportunities. Goffer and her Gabriel’s Shift team have designed fun, interactive, and action-driven financial wellness courses delivered both in-person and online and tailored for audiences ranging from Pre-K through post-retirement ages.
Shawn J. Goffer views her role on the TFEC Advisory Board through a mission-driven lens – with plans to form strategic coalitions, mentor small businesses, and provide financial wellness resources that empower individuals to take control of their financial futures. Her community focused point of view aligns strongly with the values of the TNFEC and its parent organization, the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC).
The Tennessee Financial Educators Council, a state-level chapter of the NFEC, supports community organizations statewide by providing free training, curriculum, and Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) guidance to help build sustainable, high-impact financial wellness programs. The NFEC is a Certified B Corporation® and a leading Accredited Provider of financial wellness education, training, and advocacy both nationwide and globally.
“Financial education is a public investment in economic stability,” Goffer stated when asked about her goals for joining the TFEC Advisory Board. “We must prioritize access to financial literacy for all communities.” She added, “Financial education is more than knowledge – it’s a catalyst for transformation. By empowering communities with the tools to break cycles of poverty, we can build lasting capacity for change and create pathways to generational prosperity.”
"Shawn J. Goffer’s forensic accounting background gives her a unique ability to teach financial sustainability as a foundational life skill,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “Her mission-driven work at Gabriel’s Shift will provide a strong backbone for the Tennessee Financial Educators Council."
The Tennessee Financial Educators Council is a state-level branch of the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation with a social impact agenda. The NFEC empowers a global team of financial literacy advocates and champions with top-quality resources and training to spread the financial wellness message in communities worldwide.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+ +1-702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.