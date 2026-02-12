2/12/26 – HAWAIʻI DISTRICT LAND OFFICE IMPLEMENTING “PAʻAHANA WEDNESDAYS”

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR RYAN KANAKAʻOLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

HAWAIʻI DISTRICT LAND OFFICE IMPLEMENTING “PAʻAHANA WEDNESDAYS”

HILO, Hawaiʻi – Beginning Wednesday, February 4, 2026 through June 24, 2026, the DLNR Land Division’s Hawaiʻi District Land Office (HDLO) is instituting “Paʻahana Wednesdays.” The initiative is a proactive approach to HDLO’s work, which will provide blocks of time needed for a number of essential tasks, including inspections on unencumbered state lands and increasing expedience in processing incoming requests for uses of state lands.

On Wednesdays the HDLO office will be closed to the public. Staff will not accept meetings, phone calls or in-person visits and will not return emails.

HDLO staff will return phone messages and respond to emails in the order received during regular business hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Phone messages can be left at 808-961-9590.

# # #

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]