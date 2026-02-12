Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,146 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,469 in the last 365 days.

2/12/26 – HAWAIʻI DISTRICT LAND OFFICE IMPLEMENTING “PAʻAHANA WEDNESDAYS”

Posted on Feb 12, 2026 in Land, Main, News Releases, slider
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

RYAN KANAKAʻOLE
 ACTING CHAIRPERSON

Great Seal of the State of Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI DISTRICT LAND OFFICE IMPLEMENTING “PAʻAHANA WEDNESDAYS”

HILO, Hawaiʻi – Beginning Wednesday, February 4, 2026 through June 24, 2026, the DLNR Land Division’s Hawaiʻi District Land Office (HDLO) is instituting “Paʻahana Wednesdays.” The initiative is a proactive approach to HDLO’s work, which will provide blocks of time needed for a number of essential tasks, including inspections on unencumbered state lands and increasing expedience in processing incoming requests for uses of state lands.

On Wednesdays the HDLO office will be closed to the public. Staff will not accept meetings, phone calls or in-person visits and will not return emails.

HDLO staff will return phone messages and respond to emails in the order received during regular business hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Phone messages can be left at 808-961-9590.

# # #

 

Media Contact: 

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

2/12/26 – HAWAIʻI DISTRICT LAND OFFICE IMPLEMENTING “PAʻAHANA WEDNESDAYS”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.