LEON LACEY’S BLACK TIE CINEMATIC SYMPHONY PRESENTS: An Elegant Mother’s Day Black Tie Affair Featuring Kirk Franklin

Kirk Franklin-Grammy Award Winning Artist and Leon Lacey-Producer/Conductor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leon Lacey’s Black Tie Cinematic Symphony returns to Los Angeles with an Elegant Mother’s Day Red Carpet/Black Tie Affair featuring Grammy Award-winning gospel icon Kirk Franklin.

The highly anticipated orchestral concert will take place:

Saturday, May 9, 2026—5:00 PM

Angelus Temple

1100 Glendale Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

This is an evening of elegance, honor, splendor and sophistication, filled with the sensational music of the big screen brought to life by a 60-piece full symphony orchestra. Audiences will experience a unique musical journey through soaring melodies and epic scores that blend the majesty of cinema with powerful voices of gospel.

Leon Lacey says, “Black Tie Cinematic Symphony is about creating an experience where film, faith, and music collide in the most powerful way. To see gospel legends, an orchestra of this size, and cinematic storytelling all on one stage will be nothing short of breathtaking. Los Angeles is in for an unforgettable night of beauty and artistry.”

This year’s production is a special tribute to the Matriarch Mothers of Los Angeles—honoring women whose grace, resilience, leadership, and influence have shaped families, communities, and culture for decades. Honorees include civic leaders, faith advocates, educators, activists, and cultural influencers.

Grammy award winning artist Kirk Franklin says, “Any opportunity to celebrate mothers is sacred. I’m honored to be part of an evening that lifts them up through music and appreciation. What Leon is creating is more than a concert—it’s a heartfelt tribute.”

The evening will feature a glamorous Red Carpet arrival, national and local celebrities, and distinguished community leaders. An elegant tribute and exclusive VIP dinner will further celebrate the honorees’ service and impact as part of the overall concert experience.

Perfect for families, churches, and communities, this sophisticated celebration offers a meaningful and memorable way to honor Mother’s Day weekend. Guests are encouraged to attend in formal or black-tie attire to fully embrace the elegance of the occasion.

Tickets are Available Now at:

www.blacktiesymphony.com

Group Sales & Information:

(718) 570-9831

Early purchase is strongly encouraged, as this signature Mother’s Day event is expected to sell out.

About Leon Lacey

Visionary conductor and composer Leon Lacey is a groundbreaking force in the world of music, known for his dynamic orchestral direction and innovative musical compositions. He is a renowned music editor, arranger and producer whose career spans film, television, gospel and popular music. His impressive credits include collaborations with global icons such as Beyoncé, the Backstreet Boys at the Las Vegas Sphere, Katy Perry, Chris Brown, Janet Jackson, Yolanda Adams, Hezekiah Walker, Israel Houghton, The Clark Sisters, Tye Tribbett and more. Lacey has also orchestrated and arranged for major television networks and film productions, solidifying his reputation as a dynamic force in music and storytelling. He has redefined the symphonic experience, blending live orchestral grandeur with cinematic storytelling to create an immersive, musical journey, Black Tie Cinematic Symphony, which delivers transformative experiences that move audiences worldwide.

About Leon Lacey’s Black Tie Cinematic Symphony

Black Tie Cinematic Symphony is a revolutionary experience that merges the grandeur of live symphonic performance with the storytelling power of cinema, all told through the lens of faith. Created under the visionary leadership of Producer and Conductor, Leon Lacey, this groundbreaking production reimagines how we experience music and film. It weaves together live orchestral performances, cinematic storytelling, and dynamic performances by world renown gospel and inspirational artists. Black Tie Cinematic Symphony brings audiences into unprecedented multi-sensory journey that unites these art forms in a way never seen before. Previous tour stops, including New York, Dallas and Los Angeles, have captivated audiences for the past three (3) years, earning standing ovations and critical acclaim.

