New Jersey Financial Educators Council Names Krystal Nunn, MBA, as Member of its Advisory Board
Krystal Nunn’s community-centric leadership is a major win for financial education access in New Jersey.”NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krystal Nunn, MBA and Financial Wellness Administrator for American Heritage Federal Credit Union (AHCU), has been selected to serve on the esteemed Advisory Board of the New Jersey Financial Educators Council (NJFEC).
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Nunn is an accomplished financial services professional with over 10 years of experience in treasury management and payments advising as well as financial wellness leadership. She earned her MBA from Rutgers University – Camden in 2016, with a BS in Finance from Penn State with minors in International Business, International Studies, and Spanish. In her role with AHCU she oversees the design and implementation of the credit union’s Financial Wellness
Program, which launched in Pennsylvania and now is expanding its presence to include New Jersey.
Krystal’s earlier career included progressive positions at PNC Financial Services Group and KeyBank where she managed commercial client portfolios across the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions with revenues up to $1 billion. Her expertise includes cash management strategy, payment solutions, financial analysis, and relationship management with C-suite executives.
Nunn developed her passion for empowering communities with financial wellness education as she led numerous financial literacy initiatives among schools, corporations, and community groups. Her most recent endeavor was a collaboration with a local nonprofit to create a comprehensive program to bring practical, real-world financial education to underserved communities. Krystal takes an outcomes-driven, community-centric approach to her personal finance instruction, distinguishing her as a real champion of New Jersey communities.
When asked about her decision to join the NJFEC Advisory Board, Krystal stated, “In order to continue meeting the need of these financial education programs throughout communities, support and resources are a must. Organizations with statewide chapters like the National Financial Educators Council provide just that and more. By doing so, it allows these programs to flourish and creates access to credible financial education and tools.”
The National Financial Educators Council (NFEC) is the national parent organization of the New Jersey Council. A Certified B Corporation and Accredited Provider of financial education programs, the NFEC creates state chapters to expand its reach and concentrate its efforts at the local level. The New Jersey chapter is looking forward to a productive partnership with Krystal Nunn on its Advisory Board.
"Krystal Nunn’s success in integrating financial wellness into credit union operations is a model we value at the National Financial Educators Council,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. “Her outcomes-driven approach will help the New Jersey Financial Educators Council achieve measurable community success.
The New Jersey Financial Educators Council is a state affiliate of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation focused on advancing financial wellness as a foundation for economic stability and community health. NFEC equips educators, policymakers, and advocates with high-quality training and resources to expand access to effective financial education worldwide.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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