Danube Properties and Isabellai partner to expand European sales of Dubai projects

Rizwan Sajan, Founder & Chairman, Danube Properties | Santiago Cabezas-Castellanos, Global Expansion Advisor, Isabellai

The collaboration brings Danube’s Dubai developments to Isabellai’s network of selected prime real estate agencies in Europe.

This partnership expands European market access for Danube through the Isabellai agency network.” — Isabellai

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Danube Properties has entered into a sales partnership with Isabellai to support the international promotion and commercialization of its Dubai residential developments across European markets. Danube is one of the leading real estate developers in Dubai, with a strong record of large scale residential projects across the UAE.Danube, with a strong existing international presence, further expands its global reach through its collaboration with Isabellai’s agency network, enabling a scalable international sales approach.Within its global sales strategy, Isabellai has developed Agency Bridge, a model that connects selected, internationally active real estate agencies with prime residential destinations worldwide.Agency Bridge is designed for agencies with proven international reach and professional standards, enabling Isabellai to build an effective global sales ecosystem with consistent results across multiple markets, including selected roadshows in prime international locations.Isabellai provides these partner agencies centralized project information and streamlined transaction processes, enabling agencies to represent international developments with consistent quality, clarity and efficiency.This collaboration strengthens Danube’s international sales strategy and reflects the growing importance of high-quality agency networks in connecting global real estate developments with qualified international investors.

