Abdul Malik Fareed Emerges as First Urdu-Language Vlogger Showcasing Saudi Culture to a Global Audience

Saudi-Pakistani digital creator reaches 11 million followers while strengthening Pakistan–Saudi Arabia ties through cultural storytelling

MAKKAH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abdul Malik Fareed, a Saudi-Pakistani YouTuber and digital content creator, is positioning himself as the first vlogger to represent Saudi culture with Urdu and Hindi language speakers worldwide, attracting a collective audience of more than 11 million followers and 1.5 billion views across his social media platforms.Through his growing digital presence, Fareed produces content that extends beyond traditional vlogging. His channel serves as a cultural bridge between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, highlighting shared values, traditions and everyday life while fostering deeper mutual understanding between the two nations.A central focus of Fareed’s work is presenting Saudi culture to Urdu-speaking audiences, particularly in Pakistan, while also introducing elements of Pakistani culture to viewers in the Kingdom. His videos explore travel experiences, community life and cultural traditions, emphasizing the historical and emotional bonds that define Pakistan–Saudi relations.Fareed’s YouTube channel features vlogs, travel diaries and cultural storytelling, with particular attention to Makkah and Madinah. He documents Ziyarat experiences, historical landmarks and spiritually significant locations in the holy cities. By showcasing the history, heritage and religious importance of these sites, he provides viewers — especially Urdu-speaking audiences — with informative and visually engaging insight into places central to the Islamic world.His content is characterized by a positive and balanced portrayal of Saudi Arabia, reflecting the Kingdom’s hospitality and cultural richness through an authentic lens. At the same time, Fareed highlights Pakistan’s traditions and identity, underscoring the respect and connection shared between the two countries.As digital platforms continue to influence global perceptions, content creators play an increasingly significant role in cross-cultural dialogue. Fareed’s efforts demonstrate how online media can be used to promote unity, friendship and constructive engagement between nations.Operating from Saudi Arabia, Fareed leverages modern communication channels to amplify messages of harmony and cultural exchange. His work reflects a commitment to representing both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia with dignity and authenticity on an international stage.In an era shaped by digital connectivity, Abdul Malik Fareed’s storytelling illustrates the power of content creation to strengthen international relationships and deepen cultural understanding across borders.

