En Sintonía Spotlights the “Look Before You Book” Campaign on Radio America, Friday at 2 p.m.

MARYLAND, December 2 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, February 12, 2026

The show will also feature Montgomery Recreation’s Praisner’s Prom Couture Closet, an initiative that collects dresses and suits to help students get ready for prom

The featured guests on this week’s edition of En Sintonía con el Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Councilmember Dawn Luedtke, who serves on the Council's Health and Human Services (HHS) Committee and Public Safety (PS) Committee, and Monika Hammer, communications and outreach manager at Montgomery Recreation. The show will air on Friday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This edition of En Sintonía will open with special guest Councilmember Luedtke, who will discuss the “Look Before You Book” campaign, a Montgomery County public education initiative that helps residents identify safe, legal massage services and recognize warning signs of illegal operations. Some businesses that appear to offer massage services may be operating unlawfully and could be linked to serious crimes, including human trafficking and labor exploitation. Residents are encouraged to choose licensed providers and report suspected illegal activity anonymously to the Montgomery County Police tip line at 240-773-TIPS (8477) or 866-411-TIPS (8477). Councilmember Luedtke has worked on this effort in collaboration with the County Executive and the Human Trafficking Prevention Committee.

The second half of the show will feature Montgomery Recreation and the Praisner Prom Couture Closet. This annual initiative collects new or gently used dresses, tuxedos, shoes, jewelry and accessories so high school students can use them for their prom celebrations. Community members are encouraged to donate items at three locations: Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center, Germantown Community Recreation Center, and Jane E. Lawton Community Recreation Center. The distribution event will take place on Saturday, April 4, at the Marilyn J. Praisner Community Recreation Center. For more information, call 240-777-6840.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by the County to help residents.

# # #