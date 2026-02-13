Turnaround Management Association Appoints Christine Melendes as Chief Executive Officer

TMA, the leading organization dedicated to corporate restructuring and renewal has appointed Christine Melendes as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 3

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Turnaround Management Association (TMA), the leading organization dedicated to corporate restructuring and renewal, today announced the appointment of Christine Melendes as Chief Executive Officer, effective March 3, 2026.Representing a powerful global network of nearly 10,000 professionals, TMA stands as the premier forum for education, certification, thought leadership, and meaningful professional connection within the corporate renewal community.As CEO, Melendes will lead TMA into its next chapter of growth and impact—aligning strategy, governance, and execution to unlock new opportunities, amplify member engagement, and expand the association’s worldwide influence. With a focus on innovation, financial strength, and delivering measurable member value, she will drive disciplined, sustainable growth while strengthening TMA’s position as the leading network for corporate renewal professionals.“It is an honor to serve as CEO of the Turnaround Management Association and to lead a community that defines excellence in corporate renewal,” said Melendes. “My objective is clear: align strategy, governance, and execution in ways that reinforce operational rigor, ensure responsible financial management, and deliver measurable value to our members. By building from a position of strength and accountability, we will advance TMA’s mission and long-term impact.”TMA Global Chair Rachael Smiley, FBFK Law, expressed confidence in the association’s direction. “Christine brings the strategic clarity and operational discipline required at this stage of TMA’s evolution,” said Smiley. “The Board is confident in her ability to align governance and execution, safeguard the association’s financial strength, and position TMA for sustained growth and relevance.”Under new leadership, TMA will continue prioritizing high-quality networking opportunities, professional development, chapter engagement, and measurable performance outcomes.For interview requests, contact Jodi Talley, TMA Global Senior Director of Marketing and Communications, at 312-578-2033.About TMAThe Turnaround Management Association (TMA) is the most professionally diverse organization in the corporate restructuring, renewal, and corporate health space. Established in 1988, TMA has nearly 10,000 members in 50+ chapters worldwide, including 34 North American chapters. Members include turnaround practitioners, attorneys, accountants, advisors, liquidators, consultants, as well as academics, government employees, and members of the judiciary.

