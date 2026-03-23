Autumn Green, Founder of My Stewardship Journey, Named Member of Delaware Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

Autumn Green Delaware Advisory Board Member

Autumn Green’s leadership and background in education bring valuable insight to advancing high-quality financial education and empowering communities across Delaware.”
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delaware Financial Educators Council (DFEC) announced today that they have selected Autumn Green, founder of the financial leadership company My
Stewardship Journey, as a member of its prestigious Advisory Board.

Green earned a Masters of Teaching and Secondary Education from Relay Graduate School of Education in 2017 and a Masters of Education from Wilmington University in 2015. She is a graduate of the Goldman Sachs Black in Business Program, a Jobs for the Future Innovative Finance Semi-Finalist, and a member of the Pete DuPont Freedom Foundation E3 Program. Her decade-long career has included teaching Mathematics in charter schools, Assistant Professor and Director of Residency for Relay Graduate School of Education, and college student leadership coaching with Braven.

Autumn founded My Stewardship Journey in 2022 as a financial leadership development enterprise for early- to mid-career professionals. The company strives to empower clients to cultivate healthier relationships with money, combining financial knowledge with engaging education to help them achieve their goals and increase their net worth. Green’s philosophy is that people don’t need more financial literacy workshops – they need better systems. My Stewardship Journey’s mission is to help early to mid-career professionals lead and build personal finance systems for their lives, so life doesn’t steal their future.

Autumn Green’s stated goal for joining the DFEC Advisory Board is to champion the distribution of high-quality, unbiased financial literacy resources across Delaware. “To create lasting change, we must empower community groups with more than just curriculum,” she commented when asked about her motivation for joining the board. “We are providing the systems and training they need to build sustainable financial education capacity.”

She added, “Strong financial education programs can transform lives and communities. By supporting Delaware’s organizations with tools and training, we’re helping them build economically resilient community members who fully participate in the marketplace and buy back their time.”

"Autumn Green’s philosophy that people need better systems rather than just more workshops aligns perfectly with our research-based approach,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “Her background in secondary education will elevate the Delaware Financial Educators Council’s instructional quality.

The Delaware Financial Educators Council operates under the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), a Certified B Corporation and IACET Accredited Provider advancing higher standards in financial education. Through professional certification, policy advocacy, and evidence-based programming, NFEC supports a growing network of leaders dedicated to improving financial literacy outcomes and long-term financial stability.

Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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Autumn Green, Founder of My Stewardship Journey, Named Member of Delaware Financial Educators Council Advisory Board

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+1 702-620-3059
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The National Financial Educators Council is a leading provider of independent financial wellness resources that empowers a global team of financial wellness champions with the resources and training they need to effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. The National Financial Educators Council’s mission is rooted in providing people with the knowledge and guidance they need to foster greater financial well-being. To accomplish that mission, we mobilize a diverse global force of financial wellness champions and empower them with resources and training so they can effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. Social Vision: The Financial Educators Council is creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions and confidently take effective financial action that best helps them meet their basic human needs while moving toward fulfilling their personal, family, and global community goals.

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