Florida Financial Educators Council Names Jannese Torres, Host of the Yo Quiero Dinero® Podcast, to Its Advisory Board
Jannese Torres brings cultural relevance, credibility, and real-world impact to financial education - empowering families to build wealth, confidence, and generational change where it matters most.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Financial Educators Council (FFEC) today announced that Jannese Torres – founder, CEO, and host of the Yo Quiero Dinero® Podcast and financial education platform – has been selected as the newest member of its distinguished Advisory Board.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
Torres, who holds an MS in Biotechnology from Johns Hopkins University, reimagined herself as a financial educator, advocate, and entrepreneur after being laid off from her nine‑to‑five job in 2014. Determined to build a life centered around freedom, she launched the Yo Quiero Dinero® podcast, which has since garnered five awards and been featured on high‑visibility media platforms including Forbes, CNBC, HuffPost, Business Insider, Telemundo, and Univision.
She also is the author of a personal finance book for a Latina audience titled “Financially Lit! The Modern Latina’s Guide to Level Up Your Dinero and Become Financially Poderosa.” Jannese founded the Yo Quiero Dinero® online financial education platform with a mission to empower first‑generation professionals, entrepreneurs, and families to build wealth and achieve financial independence.
Today, the brand reaches hundreds of thousands of students and listeners through the podcast, live workshops, and digital courses. The powerful impact of these efforts is demonstrated by testimonials from learners who have paid off debt, purchased their first homes, and grown their net worth. The company’s goal is to make financial wellness accessible and culturally relevant for groups that have traditionally been excluded from financial education opportunities.
Jannese Torres’s expertise includes digital entrepreneurship, content development, income diversification, and financial freedom strategies. She holds the Certified Financial Education Instructor (CFEI®) credential from the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the nationwide organization of which the FFEC is a state‑level chapter. In 2025, Torres was named one of GoBankingRates’ Top 100 Money Experts. Jannese notes that her goal in joining the FFEC Advisory Board is to make top‑quality, relatable financial wellness resources more accessible to individuals and families across Florida, especially those who are underserved.
“Financial freedom starts with education,” she says. “Every workshop, podcast, or conversation we have around money plants a seed. And those seeds grow into empowered families, thriving businesses, and generational change. I’m proud to partner with the NFEC to make financial education more accessible for everyone, because when our communities thrive financially, we all win.”
The Florida Financial Educators Council looks forward to partnering with Jannese Torres to make Florida communities stronger, more economically empowered, and more resilient.
"Jannese Torres has redefined what it means to be a financial educator by making wealth-building culturally relevant for the Latina community,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. “Her media-savvy leadership will significantly amplify the Florida Financial Educators Council’s reach and impact."
The Florida Financial Educators Council is part of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an internationally recognized, IACET-accredited organization and Certified B Corporation. NFEC provides comprehensive training, curriculum, and implementation frameworks that empower educators and community leaders to deliver effective, measurable financial education programs.
