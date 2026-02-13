Submit Release
Attorney General James Calls on Trump Administration to Release Hudson Tunnel Project Funding

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after a court order her office won went into effect, requiring the federal government to release more than $200 million in funding for the Gateway Program’s Hudson Tunnel project:

"The court’s order is now in effect, and the federal government must immediately release funding for the Hudson Tunnel Project. 

"This administration never had the authority to freeze this funding, and it no longer has any excuse to delay. 

"We expect full compliance with the court’s order and the prompt delivery of the funds needed to keep workers on the job and this critical project moving forward."

Attorney General James and New Jersey Acting Attorney General Jennifer Davenport sued the administration on February 3 over its monthslong freeze on all funding for the Hudson Tunnel project.

