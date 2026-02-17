As Insurance Rules Tighten, SJ Plumbing Installs Smart Water Shutoff Devices for Orange County Homeowners

SJ Plumbing Logo SJ Plumbing Installing Moen Flow Device in Los Alamitos, CA

Orange County homeowners turn to smart water shutoff systems as insurers increase leak prevention requirements

Installing a smart water shutoff device is one of the easiest ways homeowners can protect their property and potentially lower insurance risks. ” — John Shim, owner of SJ Plumbing

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As homeowners insurance companies across California continue tightening underwriting guidelines to reduce costly water damage claims, many Orange County homeowners are being required or strongly encouraged to install smart water leak detection and automatic shutoff devices. SJ Plumbing now offers professional installation of the Moen Flo Smart Water Shutoff Device to help homeowners meet these evolving insurance expectations while protecting their property.Water damage remains one of the most frequent and expensive insurance claims in California. In response, some insurance carriers are requiring leak detection systems with automatic shutoff capabilities for certain homes, particularly older properties or those with prior water claims. Without preventative measures in place, some homeowners risk higher premiums, non-renewal notices, or difficulty securing coverage.“Installing a smart water shutoff device is one of the easiest ways homeowners can protect their property and potentially lower insurance risks,” said John Shim, owner of SJ Plumbing. “Our team ensures every installation is done right and provides peace of mind for families across Orange County.”Smart water shutoff devices monitor water usage in real time, identify unusual flow patterns, send alerts through a mobile application, and can automatically turn off the water supply during a major leak event.Originally established in 1998 and re-established in 2011, SJ Plumbing is a second-generation, family-owned company serving residences, restaurants, schools, and private facilities in Los Alamitos and throughout Orange County. With more than 12 years of combined experience, SJ Plumbing technicians undergo extensive training to ensure every installation and leak detection service is performed professionally, efficiently, and in compliance with local plumbing standards.By offering Moen Flo installation services, SJ Plumbing continues its commitment to helping Orange County homeowners stay ahead of costly repairs, insurance complications, and unexpected plumbing emergencies Homeowners who have received insurance notices or want to proactively protect their coverage can contact SJ Plumbing to schedule a consultation.Call SJ Plumbing today at 714-709-2782 to learn how a smart water shutoff system can help protect your home and your insurance coverage.

