Michigan Financial Educators Council Selects Krystena Yancey to Join Its Advisory Board

Krystena Yancey Michigan Advisory Board Member

Krystena Yancey’s work helping individuals build wealth in ways that reflect their personalities and goals brings an important perspective to advancing financial education across Michigan.”
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Krystena Yancey, founder of the Financial Butterfly® blog, has been selected to serve on the Michigan Financial Educator’s Council’s distinguished Advisory Board, according to an announcement the MFEC released today.

Yancey holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) with an Accounting focus from Wayne University and a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Finance from Oakland University. While at Oakland, she was an SBA Scholar and President of the National Association of Black Accountants. Her career has included accounting and banking positions, most recently with Comerica Bank where she also volunteered as a member of the bank’s Financial Education Brigade. Today she is studying to become credentialed as Accredited Financial Counselor (AFC®), Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®), and Certified Financial Planner (CFP®). She has hosted dynamic, holistic financial education for young adults and families with children across Detroit.

In addition to donating time to the Comerica Bank organization, Yancey volunteers as a financial educator for the Detroit-based Life Directions organization. Through this partnership she presents financial education and public speaking workshops to young adults, who are Life Directions’ particular audience of focus.

Krystena started the Financial Butterfly® platform as a space for introverted individuals to learn tips for personal finance management; and share how they can be themselves while they build wealth, get ahead, and stand out on their own choice. Her future goals include advocating for generational wealth building and executive presence to individuals of all ages and backgrounds, particularly children and communities of color.

“Michigan is a state that more recently required financial education to graduate from high school,” Yancey commented when asked about her objectives for joining the MFEC Advisory Board. “We have to advocate for those even younger to learn financial education earlier so they can be prepared for the real world. It’s a team effort, which is why we’re working with changemakers so people can be empowered across the state.”

The Michigan Financial Educators Council is looking forward eagerly to its collaboration with Krystena Yancey as they work together to achieve the council’s goal of bringing economic empowerment to Michigan communities through financial education.

"Krystena Yancey’s focus on introverted wealth-building and generational legacy is a refreshing and necessary voice in our field,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “Her work in Detroit will be instrumental to the Michigan Financial Educators Council’s goal of reaching diverse communities."

The Michigan Financial Educators Council operates under the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), a Certified B Corporation and IACET Accredited Provider advancing higher standards in financial education. Through professional certification, policy advocacy, and evidence-based programming, NFEC supports a growing network of leaders dedicated to improving financial literacy outcomes and long-term financial stability.

Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
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Michigan Financial Educators Council Selects Krystena Yancey to Join Its Advisory Board

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The National Financial Educators Council is a leading provider of independent financial wellness resources that empowers a global team of financial wellness champions with the resources and training they need to effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. The National Financial Educators Council’s mission is rooted in providing people with the knowledge and guidance they need to foster greater financial well-being. To accomplish that mission, we mobilize a diverse global force of financial wellness champions and empower them with resources and training so they can effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. Social Vision: The Financial Educators Council is creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions and confidently take effective financial action that best helps them meet their basic human needs while moving toward fulfilling their personal, family, and global community goals.

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