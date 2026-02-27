VOLTAS Opens New Cottage Grove Facility to Support Medical Device Startups with WeWork-Style Coworking Space

VOLTAS Medical Device Development Manufacturing Cottage Grove Facility VOLTAS Logo Clean Room Space Available

VOLTAS, a medical device development manufacturing company, opens its new facility built to support medical device companies with a full suite of services.

Too many promising devices stall because teams are forced to stitch together vendors, hand off designs, and solve problems in isolation... This facility is designed to eliminate those hand-offs.” — Jason Scherer, CEO & Co-Founder of VOLTAS

COTTAGE GROVE, MN, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOLTAS, a vertically charged medical device development manufacturing company, today announced the opening of its new facility in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, purpose-built to support early-stage and scaling medical device companies with accelerated services all under one roof The new building expands VOLTAS’ ability to support medical device startups at the most critical stages of development—when speed, quality, and tight coordination between engineering and manufacturing matter most.“This facility provides a WEWORK type of environment for medical device startup companies to use a shared space. Not just office space. Space where all aspects of medical device are under one roof. Too many promising devices stall because teams are forced to stitch together vendors, hand off designs, and solve problems in isolation,” said Jason Scherer, CEO & Co-Founder at VOLTAS. “This facility is designed to eliminate those hand-offs. Startups can rent a desk, private office, 3D-printers, RD teams, hydrophilic coating, catheter equipment, balloon equipment, manufacturing, injection molding, Clean Room space, sterilization, and tap into our Design, R&D Development, Regulatory, Quality, Manufacturing, Sterilization, Marketing, Social Media, Website, and Medical Device Sales Team services all under one roof.”Designed for How Medical Devices Are Actually BuiltThe Cottage Grove facility offers flexible space tailored specifically to medical device development, including:• RD• Weekly Prototyping• Animations• Sensors• Wearables• App development• PCB design• LCD screens• Regulatory Services• PreSub / 513g regulatory work• Supplier Sourcing• User Testing• Usability Studies• Form Factor• UV laser etching• RF Welding• Ultrasonic Welding• Mold Flow Analysis• Hydrophilic and Hydrophobic Coatings• Balloon Development Manufacturing• Balloon symmetrical and A-symmetrical• Balloon layer development• Plastic Injection Molding <48”• Micro Plastic Injection Molding <1mm• Die Mold Tooling (Aluminum, Harden Steel, Copper, etc)• Die Mold Tooling Revisions• Packaging Labeling• Blister Tray Development Manufacturing• ETO Sterilization• 2 pallet ETO Sterilization• Sterilization Validation• 510k Submissions• Regulatory Testing• Marketing• Social Media• Merchant Services• Distribution and Warehousing• Website• Medical Sales TeamBy colocating these functions under one roof, VOLTAS enables faster iteration, fewer delays, and clearer accountability—critical advantages for medical device startups navigating regulatory timelines and investor expectations.Built for Startups. Ready to Scale.The new building is designed to support companies from early development through commercialization, with space and infrastructure that can scale as programs mature.“Our clients don’t need another landlord,” added Jason. “They need a partner who understands design controls, manufacturability, compliance, and actual commercial teams currently selling medical devices, and can help them make the right decisions early. This facility gives them that foundation.”Strengthening Minnesota’s Medical Device EcosystemThe Cottage Grove expansion reinforces VOLTAS’ commitment to Minnesota’s medical device community, providing local startups access to high-quality facilities without the overhead of building their own from scratch.The new facility is now open, with space available starting in May for qualified medical device startups seeking R&D, manufacturing, or clean room support.About VOLTASVOLTAS is a vertically charged medical device development manufacturing company built to eliminate hand-offs, reduce risk, and help teams bring better devices to market faster.By integrating engineering, regulatory, quality, manufacturing, hydrophilic coating, sterilization, marketing, website, and sales teams VOLTAS supports startups and established companies through every phase of the product development lifecycle from concept to commercialization.For more information, visit voltas.io or contact patrick.hodgdon@voltas.io.

