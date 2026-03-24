Zion Health Launches Plumping Lip Balm – Cherry Vanilla for Hydrated, Fuller-Looking Lips

Zion Health Plumping Lip Balm – Cherry Vanilla combines Tremella mushroom and niacinamide to deliver deep hydration and naturally fuller-looking lips. A sweet blend of bright cherries and creamy vanilla pairs with Tremella mushroom hydration for soft, plump, and nourished lips. Visible hydration and enhanced fullness after using Zion Health Plumping Lip Balm – Cherry Vanilla.

Zion Health introduces Plumping Lip Balm – Cherry Vanilla, a mineral-infused formula designed to hydrate, protect, and enhance natural fullness.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. , a wellness brand known for its earth-derived, clay-based formulations, announces the launch of Plumping Lip Balm – Cherry Vanilla , a nourishing lip treatment designed to deliver lasting hydration while promoting a smoother, plumper appearance. Infused with ionic clay minerals and botanical extracts, the balm helps protect delicate lip skin while enhancing softness and elasticity.Powered by Tremella mushroom, a natural humectant known for its exceptional moisture-binding properties, the formula draws and retains hydration to keep lips supple and comfortable. Niacinamide supports collagen production to enhance the plumping effect, while lemon balm extract helps calm irritation and reinforce the lips’ natural barrier. Shea butter and coconut oil provide antioxidant-rich nourishment, and a slight tacky finish forms a protective layer to seal in moisture and defend against environmental stressors. The result is lips that feel hydrated, protected, and visibly fuller with a sweet cherry vanilla finish.Key Benefits of Plumping Lip Balm – Cherry Vanilla● Deep Hydration & Moisture Retention: Tremella mushroom delivers long-lasting hydration for softer, smoother lips.● Natural Plumping Support: Niacinamide helps promote collagen for enhanced fullness and elasticity.● Protective Barrier Care: Slight tackiness locks in moisture while shielding lips from dryness and environmental stressors.● Soothing & Calming Comfort: Lemon balm extract helps reduce irritation and support sensitive lips.● Nourishing Antioxidant Blend: Shea butter and coconut oil replenish and protect for lasting softness.Clean & Conscious Formulation● Aluminum Free: No aluminum-based ingredients.● Sulfate Free: Free from harsh cleansing agents.● Paraben Free: No artificial preservatives● Gluten Free: Suitable for those with gluten sensitivities.● Vegan & Cruelty-Free: No animal-derived ingredients or animal testing.● Ionic Clay Mineral Infused: Contains 57 trace minerals to support softness and strength.Ingredient Highlights● Ionic Clay Minerals: Help detoxify and deliver essential minerals to support healthy, resilient lips.● Tremella (Snow Mushroom) Extract: A powerful natural humectant that enhances moisture retention and plumpness.● Niacinamide: Supports collagen production and improves lip texture and elasticity.● Coconut Oil: Deeply nourishes and protects with antioxidant-rich fatty acids.● Shea Butter: Creates a protective barrier while delivering long-lasting hydration.● Lemon Balm Extract: Soothes irritation and helps protect against environmental stress.How to UseApply a layer to the lips for extra nourishment and hydration. Can be worn alone or layered under or over your favorite lip products.Full Ingredient ListDiisostearyl Malate, Polyisobutene, Microcrystalline Wax, Cetyl Alcohol, Euphorbia cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Cocos nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Zemea Propanediol, Butyrospermum parkii (Shea) Butter, Propylene Glycol, Melissa officinalis (Lemon Balm) Essential Oil, Tremella fuciformis (Snow Mushroom) Extract, Ganoderma lucidum (Reishi Mushroom) Extract, Capsicum annuum (Capsaicin) Extract, Niacinamide, Bavarian Cream Flavor (PG), Beta vulgaris (Beet) Root Powder, Milky Undertone Flavor, Wild Cherry Flavoring, Clay Minerals (Ionic).About Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is a wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, clay-based personal care products that purify, heal, and protect using safe, non-toxic ingredients sourced from the Earth. By harnessing the power of ionic clay minerals and botanicals, Zion Health delivers clean, effective solutions for everyday skin, hair, and body care.For more information or to purchase Plumping Lip Balm – Cherry Vanilla, visit Zion Health’s website For Media Inquiries, Contact:

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