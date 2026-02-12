266+ Businesses Across U.S. Demand Swift End to Minnesota Federal Occupation and Beyond, Cite Threat to Free Market

Businesses and business organizations representing 100,000+ businesses demand end to disastrous federal enforcement measures in cities across the U.S. ASBN Businesses Defending Civil Rights Statement

Organizations representing 100,000+ businesses warn commerce cannot function when constitutional rights are violated; calls Congress to restore rule of law

This is not a partisan issue, and it’s not just about Minneapolis – it's a fundamental economic and constitutional one. Businesses cannot and will not thrive in a nation governed by fear...” — Camilla Taylor, Executive Director, American Sustainable Business Network

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an unprecedented show of unity, more than 266+ businesses and business organizations representing over 100,000 businesses spanning 40+ states have signed a joint statement demanding an immediate end to federal enforcement operations in Minnesota and across the U.S., warning that the systematic violation of civil rights threatens the foundation of the American free market.This effort – led by the American Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) and including 32 founding signatory organizations representing main street businesses, B Corps, worker cooperatives, sustainable businesses, and impact investors – issued the statement " Defending the Free Market Means Defending Civil Rights " following the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, U.S. citizens killed by federal agents while exercising their constitutional right to protest in Minneapolis."For the first time, businesses are showing up on this issue in numbers – not as a political statement, but because our safety and freedom are at stake," said Camilla Taylor, Executive Director of the American Sustainable Business Network. "Minnesota business leaders reached out to ASBN to coordinate efforts because they are seeing some Minneapolis businesses down by 50-80%, forcing closures. How can business leaders go to work when their children are not safe at school with ICE harassing them? This occupation is taking its toll, and instead of a ‘drawdown’ and reshuffling to other cities, it just needs to stop."Business Leaders Warn: No Free Market Without Free PeopleThe joint statement declares that civil and constitutional rights are the foundation of the American free market, and that when people are afraid to go to work, open businesses, or participate in public life, the trust required for commerce evaporates."There is no free market without free people," the statement reads. "Our economy does not run on fear or oppression; it runs on the rights and well-being of the people. When a branch of the federal government allows individuals to administer capital punishment on our streets, the gears of the market grind to a halt."Signatories include major brands such as Dr. Bronner's, Lush Cosmetics, and Namaste Solar, alongside national organizations B Lab, Green America, Fairtrade America, and the U.S. Federation of Worker Cooperatives."Our customers, our employees, and people everywhere deserve to feel safe in their communities," said Seth Laxman, Advocacy & Activism Campaigner at Lush Cosmetics. "When people are afraid to leave their homes and live their lives fully, it's impossible for businesses to operate and thrive. What's happening in Minnesota – the reality that it could happen in any community in the U.S. – is both morally wrong and economically devastating. Congress must act now."Businesses Call on Congress to End OperationsThe coalition is demanding that the Administration and Congress immediately and swiftly end ICE's Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota, end operations in U.S. cities beyond, and restore constitutionally mandated civil rights protections.An occupation by thousands of federal agents has turned peaceful Minneapolis streets into scenes of daily unlawful arrests accompanied by beatings, gassings, and recent killings over the last few weeks, according to the statement. Even amid officials' promises of a drawdown, local businesses remain worried about future recovery and fear that these operations will spread to other cities."Minnesota business owners are providing mutual aid and trying to stay open because our community needs us," said Alex West Steinman, Co-Founder of The Coven, a Twin Cities-based business. "But we're short-staffed and over-extended. Businesses have weeks, not months to survive. The end of this surge is just the beginning of recovery, and we cannot let this devastation spread to another city."National Coalition Represents Diverse Business CommunityThe 32 founding signatory organizations span the spectrum of the sustainable and values-driven business sector, including:- American Sustainable Business Network- B Lab- Green America- U.S. Federation of Worker Cooperatives- Fairtrade America- Global Black Economic Forum- Freedom Economy- Texas Sustainable Business Network- North Carolina Sustainable Business Council- Connecticut Sustainable Business CouncilAnd 22 additional state and national business networksIn addition to signing the statement, business leaders have sent 443+ emails to their Congressional representatives demanding accountability and the restoration of due process."This is not a partisan issue, and it’s not just about Minneapolis – it's a fundamental economic and constitutional one," Camilla Taylor added. "Businesses cannot and will not thrive in a nation governed by fear instead of justice. We're fighting for the rule of law that allows the American Dream to exist in all our communities."###About the American Sustainable Business NetworkAmerican Sustainable Business Network (ASBN) amplifies the collective voice of sustainable business to lead the way to a regenerative economy that is stakeholder-driven, just, and prosperous. As a multi-issue, membership organization advocating on behalf of every business sector, size, and geography, ASBN works to advance its mission to inform, connect, and mobilize sustainable business leaders, transforming the public and private sectors toward a just and regenerative economy.Founding Signatory Organizations:1worker1vote | Alliance for Sustainability | American Independent Business Alliance | American Sustainable Business Network | B Lab | Blended Value Group | Capital Institute | Community Benefit Corporation | Connecticut Sustainable Business Council | Fairtrade America | Florida for Good | Freedom Economy | Global Black Economic Forum | Good Business Colorado | Green America | Interfaith Center for Corporate Responsibility | Love Live Local | Manufacturing Renaissance | New York Sustainable Business Council | North Carolina Sustainable Business Council | Pacific Community Ventures | Premiums for the Planet | Racial Justice Investing Coalition | Secure Growth Initiative | Silv3r Advisors | Silver Lining | South Carolina Small Business Chamber of Commerce | Sustainable Business Network of Massachusetts | Texas Sustainable Business Network | The Sustainable Business Network of Greater Philadelphia | TONIIC | Turtle Island Community Capital | U.S. Federation of Worker Cooperatives | US Impact Investing Alliance

