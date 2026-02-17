REYA Communications Appointed PR Agency of Record for African Bush Camps, Leader in Community-Driven African Safaris

African Bush Camps Nyamatusi Mahogany African Bush Camps Logo African Bush Camps Linyanti Expeditions African Bush Camps Female Rangers African Bush Camps Linyanti Expeditions 2

We chose to work with REYA because of their incredible reputation for representing some of Africa’s most unique independent lodges and operators,” — Beks Ndlovu, African Bush Camps Founder & CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- REYA Communications (REYA), proudly announces its appointment as the Public Relations Agency of Record for African Bush Camps , an award-winning safari operator redefining the African safari through conservation, community empowerment, and deeply authentic experiences.Founded in 2006 by Zimbabwean guide and entrepreneur Beks Ndlovu, African Bush Camps was created with a unique purpose: to share Africa’s extraordinary beauty while actively protecting its wildlife and uplifting the local communities who call it home. Today, almost 20 years later, Ndlovu continues to lead as CEO, maintaining a hands-on approach that ensures his founding mission remains at the core of the brand’s identity.“As a company committed to conservation and community, we’re deliberate in choosing partners who share our vision. We chose to work with REYA because of their incredible reputation for representing some of Africa’s most unique independent lodges and operators,” said Ndlovu. “Their expertise in strategic storytelling allows us to bring our mission to life, and their forward-thinking perspective makes them an ideal collaborator for this next chapter.”African Bush Camps connects travelers to Southern Africa with authentic safari Experiences in Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. These Experiences are set within UNESCO World Heritage Sites and some of the region’s most celebrated national parks and iconic landscapes, including the Okavango Delta, Victoria Falls, and Hwange National Park. With The Collective, their curated network of handpicked partner properties across the region, including Mozambique and South Africa, guests can discover even more of Southern Africa in one seamless journey.A proudly Black-founded and run safari company, African Bush Camps is reshaping the industry by championing locally rooted leadership, inclusive storytelling, and responsible tourism. At the center of every African Bush Camps safari are their guides. Raised in these regions, they are true custodians of the lands, carrying the knowledge and stories of the bush within them. Their profound connection to the landscapes transforms every journey, allowing guests to experience the bush with insight and wonder.A central pillar of the brand is African Bush Camps Foundation , which operates alongside African Bush Camps and currently supports 39 community-led projects across Botswana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Focused on education, conservation, and community development, the Foundation ensures that a portion of every safari booking directly benefits the regions in which African Bush Camps operate.“At REYA, we gravitate toward brands that exemplify the same authenticity, conservation, and purpose-driven approach that we value,” said Alexandra Avila, Co-Founder of REYA Communications. “Beks Ndlovu has built a legacy of meaningful impact for local communities and ecosystems, while delivering an extraordinary guest experience. We are honored to partner with African Bush Camps, and we look forward to amplifying their story and introducing their vision of safari to a wider global audience.”Under this partnership, REYA Communications will lead strategic media relations, brand storytelling, and digital-forward PR initiatives for African Bush Camps across key markets, highlighting the brand’s portfolio of camps, conservation initiatives, community programs, and founder-led narrative.African Bush Camps joins a growing portfolio of independent, purpose-driven luxury travel brands represented by REYA, recognized as one of the top global PR agencies by PR Week. Through its innovative, digital-forward approach, REYA continues to shape the future of luxury travel storytelling.About REYA Communications:REYA Communications is a boutique PR agency for luxury travel brands, navigating the media world with a commitment to conservation, sustainability, and social impact. Founded by travel PR veterans Alexandra Avila and Julie Leventhal, REYA combines their passions for working with independent and family-owned boutique hotels, international tour operators, and travel trade. They seek to work with travel brands providing the best service to their guests, communities, and environments. REYA believes the power of public relations can generate quality media awareness, as well as recognition and support for the social impact travel brands are making. Unique to the field, REYA incorporates digital marketing tactics into their PR strategies that elevate their clients' visibility to new levels.

