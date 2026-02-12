CA Gubernatorial Candidate, Daniel Mercuri, Blasts CAGOP and Exits Republican Party in Third Run to Replace Gavin Newsom

Daniel Mercuri at the January 10, 2026 “Crosstalk” gubernatorial debate in Garden Grove, California.

U.S. Navy veteran and constitutional conservative Daniel Mercuri registers No Party Preference (NPP) ahead of the June 2, 2026 primary.

I am determined to be a servant for all Californians and will place the people’s needs above government bureaucracy at all times.” — Daniel Mercuri

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Mercuri, a Southern California native with six years’ experience running for office, officially changes party affiliation from Republican to “NPP” (No Party Preference) ahead of the upcoming June 2, 2026 primary election.Mercuri, never failing to stun fellow candidates and debate audiences with his unparalleled constitutional knowledge and policies for California, exposes the compromised nature of the CA Republican Party: “I no longer have any respect for the California Republican Party. They’ve allowed themselves to be infiltrated by the very ideals they claim to stand against … the CAGOP ... is notorious for advancing compromised Republicans who lack character and often make back-ended deals.“Party over people is their unspoken mantra,” begins Mercuri in his official statement. Read Mercuri’s full official statement on X. Mercuri, a family man, small business owner and lifelong Californian declared to “serve” all Californians. “Other candidates say we need a leader. I say, I am determined to be a servant for all Californians and will place the people’s needs above government bureaucracy at all times.” In Mercuri’s book, Lucifer ZenithBook. View the book on Amazon. (published in 2024), he shows no party favoritism as he details his experience with all forms of government corruption and deception. “If the voters only knew how infiltrated each of those groups have become, they would easily identify candidates with moral decree instead of just believing what their party tells them.”Daniel Mercuri first revealed his plan to change from Republican to NPP during a live interview on Parallel 8 Media’s “The 40K View” show February 1, 2026 prior to posting his official statement on X.Watch the 2-minute clip from “The 40K View.”Mercuri says: “It’s up to the people to figure this out and stop choosing the lesser of two evils.” His solution is for people to make a conscience-based vote by learning about all the candidates in order to truly make a difference for California, especially in this crucial election year.“The CAGOP ignores their own bylaws and waters down their own conservatism. It is a group that no longer votes its conscience and has compromised its own moral compass.” ~ MercuriMercuri has spoken to groups in all 58 California Counties and in 243 cities while campaigning. He has witnessed many of the Republican groups dwindle to a loss by as much as 70%. He explains, in The 40K View interview, “Most people are looking at a No Party Preference candidate. They’re tired of the Democrat candidates and they’re tired of the Republican candidates because they can see the game.”Mercuri was present when General Michael Flynn sent a private video message to the gubernatorial candidates in the VIP room before they took the stage to debate in San Marcos, CA November 8, 2025. Flynn passionately expressed the gravity of this election as being “the last chance for California to get it right.”Visit Daniel Mercuri’s official campaign website The June 2, 2026 California primary election will determine the candidates advancing in the gubernatorial race.

Daniel Mercuri Discusses Switch to NPP on “The 40K View” (2-Minute Clip)

