Right Skale Unveils DualEnroll.ai to Transform Medicare & Medicaid Dual Enrollment

Right Skale launches DualEnroll.ai, an AI platform automating Medicare and Medicaid dual enrollment and recertification. Stacks of forms. Weeks of waiting. Millions left confused. It's time to transform dual enrollment — meet DualEnroll.ai

AI Platform Designed to Eliminate Manual Bottlenecks, Increase Retention, and Protect Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Right Skale Inc. today announced the launch of DualEnroll.ai , a purpose-built artificial intelligence platform designed to automate end-to-end Medicare & Medicaid dual enrollment and recertification. The platform tackles one of the most persistent challenges in payer operations — manual, error-prone processes that contribute to member loss, compliance risk, and revenue leakage.Despite more than 12 million Americans qualifying for dual coverage, payer systems still rely heavily on manual workflows, paper documentation, and lengthy processing cycles. Industry data shows that:- 35%+ of dual enrollment attempts fail or are delayed due to incomplete or inaccurate processing- Manual enrollment can take up to 6–8 weeks, slowing time to coverage- The average manual enrollment costs payers $2,400+ per case- Across the industry, these inefficiencies translate to an estimated $4.2 billion+ in annual revenue leakageWith growing regulatory expectations on eligibility accuracy and continuity of coverage, traditional approaches are no longer sustainable.“As dual-eligible populations grow, payers can no longer afford enrollment bottlenecks that erode retention and revenue,” said Puneet Shivam, CEO of Right Skale. “DualEnroll.ai introduces a new class of intelligent automation — one that preserves compliance, accelerates processing, and ensures eligible members get the coverage they deserve.”AI That Changes the Enrollment EquationDualEnroll.ai replaces labor-intensive, manual workloads with machine-assisted intelligence designed specifically for Medicare & Medicaid. Key capabilities include:- Document processing in seconds: AI-powered OCR and extraction of enrollment and renewal paperwork, reducing document handling time from hours to under 5 seconds- Real-time eligibility cross-checks: Verifies eligibility across CMS and Medicaid databases with 99.7% accuracy, eliminating batch delays and manual lookups- Proactive recertification triggers: Alerts payers up to 30 days before coverage gaps occur, helping sustain continuity of care- Audit-ready traceability: Complete compliance trails for every action, ensuring every decision, document, and change is logged and defendableEarly adopters report:- 40–60% reduction in enrollment and recertification operational costs- 90% fewer processing errors- Substantial retention improvements due to fewer coverage gaps and quicker member onboardingVinod Sharma, Head of Healthcare Business Unit at Right Skale, added: “Enrollments that once took weeks can now be completed in minutes — with confidence and compliance built in. Our early deployment data shows dramatic improvement in retention and operational efficiency, which directly correlates to protecting and growing payer revenue.”Why This Matters Now:The dual-eligible population is expected to reach 15.3 million by 2030, driven by aging demographics and policy expansions. At the same time, CMS and state Medicaid regulators are increasingly focused on verification rigor, continuity of coverage, and documentation integrity.Manual enrollment models — once tolerated as an operational burden — are now strategic liabilities. Delayed renewals not only risk compliance violations but also contribute to avoidable disenrollment, which erodes member trust and long-term retention.DualEnroll.ai offers a scalable solution that accelerates enrollment, strengthens compliance, and unlocks significant financial upside for payers.AvailabilityDualEnroll.ai is available immediately for Medicare and Medicaid payers. Healthcare organizations can request a demo and learn more at:About Right SkaleRight Skale Inc. is an AI-first transformation company headquartered in Silicon Valley, specializing in enterprise solutions for regulated industries. With global execution capabilities, Right Skale partners with healthcare, fintech, insurance, and utility organizations to modernize complex workflows and deliver measurable business impact.Media Contact:Right Skale Inc.📩 support@dualenroll.ai🌐 RightSkale.ai🌐 DualEnroll.ai

