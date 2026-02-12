Milberg Announces Investigation of CoreWeave, Inc. on Behalf of Investors Who Suffered Losses

Milberg, in partnership with Class Action U, is investigating potential securities law claims against CoreWeave, Inc.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Milberg, in partnership with Class Action U , is investigating potential securities law claims against CoreWeave , Inc. on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired CoreWeave securities between March 28, 2025, and December 15, 2025 (the “Class Period”).The investigation concerns whether CoreWeave and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements regarding the company’s operational capacity and risk exposure. Specifically, Milberg is evaluating whether investors were misled about the company’s ability to meet customer demand, its reliance on a single third-party data center provider, and the accuracy of statements made regarding the company’s business prospects.When information concerning these operational risks and infrastructure constraints was allegedly revealed to the market, CoreWeave’s stock price declined, resulting in significant losses for investors.If you purchased CoreWeave securities between March 28, 2025, and December 15, 2025, and suffered financial losses, you may be entitled to recover your losses.Investors seeking to learn more about this potential class action lawsuit or submit their information should follow this link . Acting promptly may help protect your legal rights.About MilbergFor more than 50 years, Milberg has represented victims in complex civil rights and mass tort litigation nationwide. For more information, visit https://milberg.com About CAUClass Action U provides educational resources and support to individuals seeking to understand their rights in class action litigation. To learn more, visit https://classactionu.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.