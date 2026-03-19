Zion Health Introduces Charcoal Face Mask – Deep Pore Cleanser for Clearer, Refined Skin

Zion Health Charcoal Face Mask – Deep Pore Cleanser is a 4 oz activated charcoal treatment formulated to detoxify pores, balance oil, and clarify the complexion. The activated charcoal formula glides smoothly onto the skin, helping draw out impurities while delivering a refreshed, clarified finish.

Zion Health introduces Charcoal Face Mask – Deep Pore Cleanser, a 4 oz treatment designed to detoxify pores, balance oil, and clarify skin.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. , a wellness brand known for its earth-derived, clay-based formulations, announces the launch of Charcoal Face Mask – Deep Pore Cleanser , a 4 oz intensive facial treatment designed to deeply cleanse pores, extract impurities, and support healthier, more balanced skin. Formulated with activated charcoal, mineral-rich clays, botanical extracts, and advanced peptides, the mask helps purify congested skin while promoting firmness and hydration.Powered by activated charcoal and kaolin clay, the formula adheres to toxins, excess oil, and dead skin cells to visibly refine pores and clarify the complexion. Terramin clay replenishes the skin with essential minerals while aiding in detoxification. A blend of olive oil, argan oil, peptides, and vitamins supports collagen production, skin repair, and long-term resilience. Gentle exfoliating acids, including glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acid, work to resurface dull skin, release trapped buildup, and promote a smoother, brighter appearance. The result is skin that feels refreshed, balanced, and visibly clearer.Key Benefits of Charcoal Face Mask – Deep Pore Cleanser● Deep Pore Detoxification: Activated charcoal and clay minerals extract toxins, excess oil, and impurities.● Gentle Exfoliation & Renewal: Glycolic, lactic, and salicylic acids resurface skin and refine texture.● Oil Balance & Acne Support: Antibacterial and antifungal ingredients help calm breakouts and reduce congestion.● Collagen & Firmness Boost: Anti-aging peptides and vitamins support stronger, plumper skin.● Hydration Without Heaviness: Plant oils and panthenol nourish while maintaining breathable comfort.Clean & Conscious Formulation● 100% Vegan: No animal-derived ingredients or testing.● No Sulfates: Free from harsh cleansing agents.● No Parabens: No artificial preservatives.● Gluten Free: Suitable for those with gluten sensitivities.Ingredient Highlights● Activated Charcoal: Adheres to toxins, oil, and dead skin for expert deep pore cleansing.● Kaolin & Terramin Clay: Gently detoxify while delivering essential minerals to restore balance.● Argan & Olive Oils: Provide antioxidant protection and nourishment without clogging pores.● Anti-Aging Peptides: Stimulate collagen and hyaluronic acid production for firmer skin.● Glycolic, Lactic & Salicylic Acids: Exfoliate, brighten, and refine texture while improving clarity.● Lavender & Botanical Extracts: Calm inflammation and support healing for sensitive or acne-prone skin.● Vitamin Complex (A, B, C, D, E): Brightens, protects, and strengthens the skin barrier against environmental stressors.How to UseApply a medium layer to the face and neck, avoiding the eye area. Leave on for 10–30 minutes. Rinse with lukewarm water. Use as needed for a refreshed,clarified complexion.Full Ingredient ListPurified Water, Kaolin Clay, Terramin Clay, Emulsifying Wax NF, Glyceryl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Olive Oil (Olea Europaea), Argan Oil (Argania Spinosa), Palmitoyl Oligopeptide, Palmitoyl Tetrapeptide-7, Acetyl Hexapeptide-8 (Anti-aging Peptides), Lavender Oil, Glycolic Acid, Zinc Oxide, Lactic Acid, Salicylic Acid, Activated Charcoal, Polysorbate 20, Xanthan Gum, Panthenol, Sodium Citrate, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylic/Capric Glycol, Sorbic Acid, Soy Lecithin, Witch Hazel Extract, Cloudberry Extract, Green Tea Extract, Aloe Vera, Sage Extract, Coltsfoot Extract, Thyme Extract, Horsetail Extract, Vitamin A, Vitamin B, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin E.About Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is a wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, clay-based personal care products that purify, heal, and protect using safe, non-toxic ingredients sourced from the Earth. By harnessing the power of ionic clay minerals and botanicals, Zion Health delivers clean, effective solutions for everyday skin, hair, and body care.For more information or to purchase Charcoal Face Mask – Deep Pore Cleanser, visit Zion Health’s website For Media Inquiries, Contact:

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