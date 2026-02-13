The 14th Annual Fit Pets for Rescues (FPR) Ideal Weight Challenge is set to Launch March 4th
Dogs & Cats get Fit, Pet Parents & Vet Clinic Teams win Prizes, and Rescues get Donations!
With over 60% of U.S. dogs and cats classified as overweight or obese, FPR addresses the most urgent preventive health challenge in veterinary medicine.
Now in its 14th year, FPR has raised more than $42,000 for rescue organizations by hosting a structured, safe, veterinary-supervised weight management program now leveraging the Healthy Pet Connect telemonitoring platform to help pets and rescues nationwide. This year’s goals are to enroll 15 veterinary clinics, 3–5 veterinary student clubs nationwide, raise $15,000 for rescues and foundations and award $25,000+ in clinic and pet parent prizes.The FPR challenge connects preventive medicine, home digital pet health tracking, and philanthropy—positioning sponsors at the forefront of veterinary obesity management while raising much needed funds for pet rescues & foundations.
Healthy Pet Connect is a telemonitoring platform that shares home pet health data with a pet's veterinarian allowing remote patient monitoring and precision care. Peer reviewed papers have demonstrated improved outcomes. Saving veterinary team time and reducing pet and pet parent stress are additional benefits
Participation is free for clinics, pet parents, veterinary student club members and rescues and enrollment begins today!
Our 2026 Platinum Sponsor is Pointer Health
Gold Sponsors: Link My Pet, Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets, Whisker, PawsPik, Chris Griffey Memorial Feline Foundation Silver Sponsors: Epipaws, Petivity, VEA, LyraVet, Pets App, MyBalto
