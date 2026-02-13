The 14th Annual Fit Pets for Rescues (FPR) Ideal Weight Challenge is set to Launch March 4th

14th Annual Fit Pets for Rescues Flyer

Dogs & Cats get Fit, Pet Parents & Vet Clinic Teams win Prizes, and Rescues get Donations!

Getting and keeping pets at Ideal weight is preventive medicine and has proven to increase longevity. We now have validated home health & veterinary clinic technology to achieve safely & effectively.” — Ken Lambrecht, DVM Medical Director of Fit Pets for Rescues

MADISON, WI, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 14th Annual Fit Pets for Rescues (FPR) Challenge launches March 4, 2026, uniting veterinary clinics, veterinary student clubs, pet parents and rescues in a six-week, data-driven ideal weight challenge that raises funds for pet rescues, pet foundations and veterinary student clubs.With over 60% of U.S. dogs and cats classified as overweight or obese, FPR addresses the most urgent preventive health challenge in veterinary medicine.Now in its 14th year, FPR has raised more than $42,000 for rescue organizations by hosting a structured, safe, veterinary-supervised weight management program now leveraging the Healthy Pet Connect telemonitoring platform to help pets and rescues nationwide. This year’s goals are to enroll 15 veterinary clinics, 3–5 veterinary student clubs nationwide, raise $15,000 for rescues and foundations and award $25,000+ in clinic and pet parent prizes.The FPR challenge connects preventive medicine, home digital pet health tracking, and philanthropy—positioning sponsors at the forefront of veterinary obesity management while raising much needed funds for pet rescues & foundations.Healthy Pet Connect is a telemonitoring platform that shares home pet health data with a pet's veterinarian allowing remote patient monitoring and precision care. Peer reviewed papers have demonstrated improved outcomes. Saving veterinary team time and reducing pet and pet parent stress are additional benefitsParticipation is free for clinics, pet parents, veterinary student club members and rescues and enrollment begins today!Our 2026 Platinum Sponsor is Pointer Health Gold Sponsors: Link My Pet, Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets, Whisker, PawsPik, Chris Griffey Memorial Feline Foundation Silver Sponsors: Epipaws, Petivity, VEA, LyraVet, Pets App, MyBalto

