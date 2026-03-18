Dr. Shameka Jones, of VeraRosa Higher Education Scholarship, Selected to Georgia Financial Educators Council Board

Dr. Shameka Jones Financial Educators Georgia Advisory Board Member

Dr. Shameka Jones proves that financial wellness is a foundation for physical and community health.”
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
SAVANAH , GA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Shameka Jones, physician, educator, and community advocate, has taken a position on the esteemed Georgia Financial Educators Council (GFEC) Advisory Board, according to a press release from the organization today.

A passionate advocate for financial empowerment and educational equity, Dr. Jones and her husband, Dr. Vincent Jones, have co-founded two organizations: VeraRosa Higher Education Scholarship, designed to expand access to higher education; and STEM NG2 which promotes STEM and financial education and individualized learning support for next-generation youth. Through these two organizations they aim to create pathways for young people –especially the underserved – to explore STEM subjects while also gaining financial knowledge to build stable futures.

As Dr. Shameka Jones has grown in her medical profession, she has come to understand that holistic wellness goes beyond physical health to include financial confidence, self-efficacy, and educational opportunity. To her, financial education is an essential life skill that empowers individuals and families to break debt and dependence cycles and move toward making informed, confident decisions that help secure their futures. Therefore, Dr. Jones seeks to bridge academic learning with economic understanding and generational legacy-building to strengthen and sustain whole communities.

The Georgia Financial Educators Council (GFEC) is one state-level chapter of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), an Accredited Provider of independent financial education resources, advocacy, and training and a Certified B Corporation. The goals of the state chapters are to provide complimentary resources, awareness-raising campaigns, and local personal support to build scalable, sustainable financial wellness initiatives at the community level in their respective states.

As a GFEC Board member, Dr. Jones plans to bring her medical, educational, and community advocacy prowess to bear to increase access to financial education for Georgians and empower families toward financial freedom and purpose. “I am honored to join the NFEC Georgia Chapter and help advance financial education across our communities,” comments Dr. Jones. “At the heart of this mission is empowerment – giving families the knowledge and confidence to make informed decisions that strengthen both their present and their future.”

She adds, “Financial education changes lives. When we teach students and families to manage both their learning and their resources, we build stronger, more confident communities.” The GFEC is looking forward to collaborating with Dr. Shameka Jones to help bring its vision of a financially empowered Georgia to life.

"Dr. Shameka Jones understands that financial confidence is a critical component of holistic health, a perspective we champion at the National Financial Educators Council,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the NFEC. “Her educational background will bridge vital gaps for the Georgia Financial Educators Council."

As a state-level initiative of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC), the Georgia Financial Educators Council supports financial education professionals through accredited training, certification pathways, and program development resources. NFEC is an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation dedicated to raising instructional standards and improving real-world financial outcomes.

Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
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Dr. Shameka Jones, of VeraRosa Higher Education Scholarship, Selected to Georgia Financial Educators Council Board

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National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
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The National Financial Educators Council is a leading provider of independent financial wellness resources that empowers a global team of financial wellness champions with the resources and training they need to effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. The National Financial Educators Council’s mission is rooted in providing people with the knowledge and guidance they need to foster greater financial well-being. To accomplish that mission, we mobilize a diverse global force of financial wellness champions and empower them with resources and training so they can effectively support others in their communities to work toward greater financial security. Social Vision: The Financial Educators Council is creating a world where people are informed to make qualified financial decisions and confidently take effective financial action that best helps them meet their basic human needs while moving toward fulfilling their personal, family, and global community goals.

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