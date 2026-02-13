Justice & Greens: A Vegan Tour Through Civil Rights Landmarks

Green Earth Travel LLC "Destinations Make a Difference" Donna Zeigfinger CEO Green Earth Travel LLC Civil Rights tour

Trace the paths of civil rights heroes while savoring vegan Southern cuisine, bridging past struggles and present-day social movements

As a lifelong advocate for human and animal rights, I believe travel can be a transformative tool for understanding, compassion, and social change” — Donna Zeigfinger Founder Green Earth Travel LLC

CABIN JOHN MD 20818-1805, MD, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Embark on a transformative journey through the heart of the American South with Green Earth Travel's exclusive "Civil Rights Movement Past & Present: The Struggle Towards Equality" tour. Scheduled from October 9 to October 14, 2026, this six-day, multi-city experience offers an in-depth exploration of pivotal moments in the Civil Rights Movement, seamlessly blended with the rich flavors of vegan Southern cuisine.Tour Highlights:• Atlanta, Georgia: Begin in the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood, delving into the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the vibrant Black–Jewish alliance that fueled the fight for justice.• Montgomery, Alabama: Walk through the streets where the Montgomery Bus Boycott unfolded, visiting landmarks that narrate tales of resilience and determination.• Selma, Alabama: Cross the iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge, retracing the steps of the courageous marchers who championed voting rights.• Birmingham, Alabama: Step inside sanctuaries that served as meeting grounds for activists, and engage with contemporary advocates continuing the pursuit of equality.• Memphis, Tennessee: Immerse yourself in the soulful melodies that echoed through the movement, visiting sites that celebrate the cultural contributions of Black artists.Culinary Experience:This tour uniquely integrates the Southern tradition of hospitality with a modern, environmentally conscious twist. Savor meals at select vegan and vegetarian eateries, where local chefs reimagine classic Southern dishes with plant-based ingredients, offering a delightful fusion of taste and tradition.Tour Details:• Dates: October 9 – October 14, 2026• Price: $2,995 USD per person (double occupancy, based on a group of 10 travelers)• Inclusions:- 5 nights’ accommodation at premium hotels - Expert MEJDI guide for private touring - Private transportation throughout the tour - Meals: 5 breakfasts, 3 lunches, 1 dinner - Entrance fees, activity costs, and speaker honoraria as per itinerary - Dedicated pre-trip traveler services and 24/7 on-ground supportRegistration Deadline: May 2026 (Early booking is recommended due to limited space)Join us for this profound journey that not only honors the past but also inspires a commitment to the ongoing struggle for racial justice, all while enjoying the best of vegan Southern cuisine.For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit MEJDI Tours - Civil Rights Movement Tour.

