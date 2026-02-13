Justice & Greens: A Vegan Tour Through Civil Rights Landmarks
Trace the paths of civil rights heroes while savoring vegan Southern cuisine, bridging past struggles and present-day social movements
Tour Highlights:
• Atlanta, Georgia: Begin in the historic Sweet Auburn neighborhood, delving into the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the vibrant Black–Jewish alliance that fueled the fight for justice.
• Montgomery, Alabama: Walk through the streets where the Montgomery Bus Boycott unfolded, visiting landmarks that narrate tales of resilience and determination.
• Selma, Alabama: Cross the iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge, retracing the steps of the courageous marchers who championed voting rights.
• Birmingham, Alabama: Step inside sanctuaries that served as meeting grounds for activists, and engage with contemporary advocates continuing the pursuit of equality.
• Memphis, Tennessee: Immerse yourself in the soulful melodies that echoed through the movement, visiting sites that celebrate the cultural contributions of Black artists.
Culinary Experience:
This tour uniquely integrates the Southern tradition of hospitality with a modern, environmentally conscious twist. Savor meals at select vegan and vegetarian eateries, where local chefs reimagine classic Southern dishes with plant-based ingredients, offering a delightful fusion of taste and tradition.
Tour Details:
• Dates: October 9 – October 14, 2026
• Price: $2,995 USD per person (double occupancy, based on a group of 10 travelers)
• Inclusions:
- 5 nights’ accommodation at premium hotels - Expert MEJDI guide for private touring - Private transportation throughout the tour - Meals: 5 breakfasts, 3 lunches, 1 dinner - Entrance fees, activity costs, and speaker honoraria as per itinerary - Dedicated pre-trip traveler services and 24/7 on-ground support
Registration Deadline: May 2026 (Early booking is recommended due to limited space)
Join us for this profound journey that not only honors the past but also inspires a commitment to the ongoing struggle for racial justice, all while enjoying the best of vegan Southern cuisine.
For more information and to reserve your spot, please visit MEJDI Tours - Civil Rights Movement Tour.
