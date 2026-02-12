Meriwest Community Foundation Celebrates Transformative Inaugural Year of Impact

Meriwest Community Foundation Scholarship Award

The Meriwest Community Foundation is reflecting on a powerful inaugural year built on service, collaboration, and opportunity.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Meriwest Community Foundation proudly celebrates a transformative 2025, its inaugural year following official launch, marked by significant awards, expanded educational impact, and deepened commitment to empowering underserved youth through financial literacy and college access.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established by Meriwest Credit Union, the Foundation received its first community service award as a Financial Resiliency Champion from nonprofit partner PARTI Program, presented by Executive Director, Winston Ashby, former San Francisco 49er Patrick Willis and local councilmembers. This honor recognizes the Foundation's dedication to equipping youth with financial literacy, life skills, and support for first-generation college students. The Foundation also earned three additional advocacy awards from community and education partners, with special congratulations during its official launch event.

In 2025, the Foundation facilitated a total of 155 financial education events serving 10,689 community members through year-end. It awarded $22,000 in scholarships to 19 first generation/underserved college students and was recognized by San Jose State, Mission College, DeAnza College and local high school educators for its award-winning financial education cohort series and life skills programs.

The Foundation hosted its inaugural Meriwest Equity Competition at San Jose State University's Lucas Graduate College, where Wealth Advisors coached teams and Foundation representatives served as judges. Featured in the university's newsletter, this event will become an annual tradition with naming rights held by the Foundation.

“Our focus remains on fundraising efforts and connecting with donors to expand opportunities for underserved youth,” said Helen Grays-Jones, Executive Director of the Meriwest Community Foundation. “These achievements reflect our passion for building equitable, resilient communities through education and empowerment. We are grateful for our partners and look forward to an even greater impact ahead.”

Demonstrating strong community spirit, 100% of Meriwest staff volunteered or donated over $47,836 to local charities, the eighth consecutive year of full participation, while corporate contributions totaled $187,275. Staff supported key initiatives including Sacred Heart’s backpack drive for 500+ families, Breast Cancer and Alzheimer’s walks, and YWCA’s Inspire Luncheon.

The Meriwest Community Foundation is dedicated to creating real opportunities for Bay Area youth through financial education, college scholarships, and community partnerships.

“In our Foundation’s first year, we moved from idea to impact. Led by Helen Grays Jones, our team continues to step up and give back to the communities and causes that they care about, and our commitment to providing financial advice and education is opening new doors across the Bay Area,” said Chad Maze, Foundation Board Chair, Meriwest Community Foundation.

With strong progress in its first year, the Foundation looks forward to expanding its reach and impact in the 2026 and beyond.



About Meriwest Community Foundation

The Meriwest Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by Meriwest Credit Union, is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life in the communities it serves through education, financial literacy, and community development programs. Based in San Jose, CA, the Foundation partners with local organizations to create opportunities for growth and empowerment. Learn more at www.meriwestfoundation.org.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California in 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, ($2.1B in assets) is one of Silicon Valley’s most established financial institutions. Dedicated to delivering advice-based, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona, Meriwest offers a wide array of personal banking, business services, and wealth advisory services. Meriwest has been voted one of the ‘Best Credit Unions in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’ and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2025. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

