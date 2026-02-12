Business Owners, Entrepreneurs, And Experts Unite To Offer Education, Assistance In Free Business Growth Event

Business owners, entrepreneurs, and influencers are invited to attend this free event featuring top industry experts as they share their best tips, strategies, and resources to generate clarity and consistency in your business.

Free Business Tools, Resources And Education For Area Businesses To Thrive In 2026

This event is for business owners and entrepreneurs of all levels helping them with visibility, marketing, tech, and growth, to generate clarity, consistency, momentum, and growth in their business.” — The Expert Expert - Rob Lange

NV, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Top business industry experts will join together to share their best tips, advice, and proven strategies to help business owners generate clarity, consistency, momentum, and growth in their business.

This free one-day virtual event will be on Tuesday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. PST and 1:00 p.m. EST and is being offered as part of the Expert’s Business Success Series of educational and empowering events.

While many businesses are struggling with visibility, marketing, tech, growth, and positioning, these featured experts can offer great applicable insight and assistance to area business owners and entrepreneurs.

This event is ideal for physical brick-and-mortar, home-based, or online businesses of all types and sizes.

The event is being hosted by The Expert Expert, Rob Lange, a business specialist who has been educating, training, coaching, and consulting entrepreneurs and small business owners of all levels worldwide with his education, training, and business development systems. His popular programs include The 90-Day Business Quickstart Program, Press & Media For Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses, and The Expert Entrepreneur.

“We have gathered an excellent variety of professional business experts to share their knowledge and experience for this event. Attending an in-person, live event of this type with this level of guests could normally cost hundreds or thousands of dollars,” says Lange. “However, doing this virtually allows you to gain the same great educational content without the expense and affiliated costs such as travel, lodging, meals, and so on. This event is free, making it an even greater value to all attendees.”

Educational sessions with featured guest experts who will be sharing practical insights and more that can be applied to all types of attending businesses that can be used immediately to grow their business with more focus and confidence.

Featured expert guest speakers include:

Kimberly Crowe: Workshops Are the New Sales Funnel: The 3-Step Formula to Teach Your Way to a Steady Stream of Clients

Chuck Anderson: 3 Types of Affiliates That Can Fill Your Webinar, Workshop, or Coaching Program To Full Capacity

Amanda Roy: Talk to the Right People at the Right Time: The Secret to Better Email Results

Janelle Anderson: How One Monthly Workshop Can Easily Fill Your Coaching Program—Without the Hustle

Sean D. Stewart: Booked to Speak – The Monthly Client Engine

Host, The Expert Expert-Rob Lange: The Tools, Resources And Foundational Information Every Business Must Have To Become Message-Ready, Market-Ready & Media-Ready - Including How To Have Your Business Featured On TV, Radio, Podcasts, And In Magazines, Newspapers And Online Media

You’ll also hear from our expert panelists during the live panel discussion with Steven Rowell (Corporate Speaking & Sponsorship Expert), Laura Doman (On-Camera Presence Expert - Be Unforgettable on Video), Laura Berman Fortgang (Brand Positioning Pioneer Helping Businesses To Become Go-To Names), and Deb Eckerling (The Book Proposal Expert, Award-Winning Author and Podcaster).

This is your chance to gain real-world strategies, fresh perspectives, and actionable ideas to move your business forward. Each guest expert will also be providing free gifts, tools, or resources to all attendees.

Be sure to add this to your calendar now so you don’t miss a single session. Enjoy the convenience of learning from the comfort of your home or business via Zoom online.

The event is on Tuesday, February 17th at 10:00 PST, 1:00 EST. This event is free, and registration can be made online at pages.theexpertexpert.com/summit

