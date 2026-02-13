CABS Health Network Makes History With Installation of First Female President and CEO, Ms. Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson

Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson swearing in by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CABS Health Network marked a historic milestone with the official installation of Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson as President and Chief Executive Officer, making her the first woman to hold the position in the organization’s history.The ceremony was held at Beraca Baptist Church in Canarsie, Brooklyn, and moderated by Ms. Belinda Freeman. The ceremony brought together elected officials, healthcare leaders, clergy, community partners, staff, family, and supporters to celebrate a leader whose nearly two decades of service at CABS have been defined by purpose, integrity, and community impact.The program included remarks from CABS Co-Founder and Chairman William Andrews, acknowledgements of family and staff, musical selections, and a video tribute from Congressman Hakeem Jeffries, recognizing the critical role CABS continues to play in strengthening healthcare access across Brooklyn communities.The keynote address was delivered by Cassaundra Howell, President and CEO of Public Health Solutions (PHS), who highlighted Ms. Demosthenes-Atkinson’s leadership journey, deep institutional knowledge, and extraordinary dedication since joining CABS in 2006.Ms. Demosthenes-Atkinson was formally sworn in by the CABS Board of Directors and Donovan Richards, Queens Borough President. During the ceremony, Richards acknowledged the scope and impact of the work CABS has accomplished throughout NYC, particularly Brooklyn, and expressed enthusiasm about building a partnership to help extend the organization’s population health and community-based services into Queens.In her presidential address, Ms. Demosthenes-Atkinson reflected on her journey, her faith, and her leadership philosophy, emphasizing that her path at CABS has always been people-centered and community-driven.“My journey at CABS has always been people-centered and community-driven. I joined CABS on June 12, 2006, hired to lead one of the organization’s most critical departments, Case Management.”She spoke about the responsibility of leadership and the importance of accountability, growth, and collaboration.“Leadership is not about having all the answers; it is about believing deeply in purpose, people, and possibility.”Ms. Demosthenes-Atkinson also outlined the organization’s evolution into CABS 3.0, a Population Health and Community-Based Health Network focused on closing care gaps, addressing access barriers, and remaining accountable for outcomes.“We are no longer simply a Licensed Home Care Services Agency. We have evolved intentionally into a resource hub, a connector, and a solutions-driven partner.”As CABS's first female President and CEO, Ms. Demosthenes-Atkinson acknowledged the significance of the moment while reaffirming her commitment to the organization's mission and future.“I stand before you today as CABS’ first female President and CEO, making HERstory, not just history, with deep gratitude and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve.”The evening concluded with a call to collective action and collaboration, reinforcing CABS’s forward-looking vision and dedication to strengthening care delivery across NYC and beyond.“CABS is not just changing how care is delivered. We are changing how communities are valued. The future of care is right here in our hands.”

