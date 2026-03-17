Zion Health Introduces the Repackaged Intense Hand Repair Cream with MuruMuru Butter for Deep, Non-Greasy Moisture

Same clean, vegan formulation in a fresh new look: Zion Health’s repackaged 2 oz Hand Repair Cream provides intensive moisture and wrinkle defense. Zion Health’s Intense Hand Repair Cream is a fast-absorbing formula that uses Murumuru butter to deeply hydrate dry, rough skin while improving elasticity.

Zion Health’s repackaged Intense Hand Repair Cream with Murumuru Butter offers a fast-absorbing formula to soothe dry, rough skin without a greasy finish.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. , a wellness brand known for its earth-derived, clay-based formulations, announces the launch of Intense Hand Repair Cream with MuruMuru Butter , a 2 oz intensive moisturizing treatment presented in new, updated packaging and created to help restore softness, comfort, and resilience to overworked hands.Powered by murumuru butter and a blend of nutrient-rich plant oils and butters, the formula penetrates deeply to nourish and repair compromised skin while reinforcing the natural moisture barrier. Sunflower oil, coconut oil, shea butter, cocoa butter, and jojoba oil work together to lock in hydration, smooth rough patches, and protect against environmental stressors. Lightweight yet deeply conditioning, the cream absorbs quickly, leaving hands feeling soft, protected, and comfortable throughout the day.Key Benefits of Intense Hand Repair Cream with MuruMuru Butter● Intense Moisture & Repair: Murumuru butter and cupuacu butter deliver long-lasting hydration to relieve dryness and cracked skin.● Non-Greasy Comfort: Fast-absorbing oils provide deep nourishment without leaving residue.● Barrier Support & Protection: Plant butters and oils help reinforce the skin’s lipid barrier to prevent moisture loss.● Soothing & Calming Care: Aloe, willow bark, and borage oil help reduce irritation and support sensitive skin.● Smoother, Healthier Appearance: Antioxidant-rich ingredients help improve elasticity, texture, and overall skin tone.Clean & Conscious Formulation● Non-Greasy Formula: Absorbs quickly for comfortable, everyday use.● Paraben-Free: No artificial preservatives.● Gluten-Free: Suitable for those with gluten sensitivities.● Vegan & Cruelty-Free: No animal-derived ingredients or animal testing.Ingredient Highlights● Murumuru Butter: A nutrient-dense Amazonian butter that penetrates deeply to seal in moisture, support skin repair, and improve elasticity.● Sunflower Oil: Rich in vitamin E and antioxidants to protect skin and support healing.● Coconut Oil: Helps nourish, soften, and protect while supporting skin balance.● Shea & Cocoa Butters: Provide long-lasting moisture, smooth texture, and antioxidant support.● Jojoba Oil: Helps balance oil levels, soothe irritation, and accelerate healing.● Cupuacu Butter: Retains moisture for extended hydration and enhances ingredient absorption.● Flaxseed & Borage Oils: Rich in omega fatty acids to calm inflammation and support the skin barrier.● Clay Minerals: Help replace toxins with nutrients to promote skin renewal.● Hyaluronic Acid: Helps regulate moisture levels for plumper, smoother-looking skin.● Aloe Vera: Soothes, hydrates, and supports collagen repair for healthier skin.How to UseApply to hands as needed, especially after washing or exposure to dry conditions. Massage until fully absorbed.Full Ingredient ListAqua (Purified Water), Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Retinyl Palmitate (Vitamin A), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Calciferol (Vitamin D), Tocopherol Acetate (Vitamin E), Aloe Barbadensis Extract, Avena Sativa (Oatmeal) Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Extract, Salix (Willow Bark) Extract, Olea Europaea (Olive) Oil, Citrus Bergamia (Bergamot) Essential Oil, Sodium Citrate, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sorbic Acid. Sodium Hydroxide, Clay Minerals (Ionic), French Rose Clay, Astrocaryum Murumuru Butter, Acetyl Octapeptide-3.About Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is a wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, clay-based personal care products that purify, heal, and protect using safe, non-toxic ingredients sourced from the Earth. By harnessing the power of ionic clay minerals and botanicals, Zion Health delivers clean, effective solutions for everyday skin, hair, and body care.For more information or to purchase Intense Hand Repair Cream with MuruMuru Butter, visit Zion Health’s website For Media Inquiries, Contact:

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