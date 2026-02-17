Stakeholder Launches College Basketball Fan Market Ahead of March Madness

Trade College Sports, the higher your team's rank, the bigger the rewards. Be the first to believe.

New CBB market expands Stakeholder’s fan engagement platform ahead of the postseason

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stakeholder today announced the launch of its College Basketball (CBB) Market, expanding its fan-focused sports platform ahead of March Madness.The CBB market allows users to participate in continuous, team-based markets tied to college basketball programs. Market pricing dynamically reflects performance indicators such as rankings, wins, losses, and season momentum. Unlike traditional betting formats that reset after each game, Stakeholder’s markets operate across the full season and beyond, allowing fans to engage with teams over time.“College basketball is uniquely dynamic,” said Derek Peterson, Co-Founder of Stakeholder. “Rankings shift quickly, storylines evolve weekly, and fans follow the data closely. We wanted to create a structured way for fans to express their belief.”A NEW WAY TO ENGAGE WITH COLLEGE BASKETBALLStakeholder’s CBB markets are continuous and season-long, enabling users to:• Participate in team-based markets that adjust based on rankings and fan sentiment• Track pricing movement and historical performance• Hold positions across multiple seasons, conference tournaments, and March MadnessEarly markets include top Division I programs, with plans to expand coverage throughout the season.CONTENT INTEGRATION WITH SLEEPERS MEDIAIn connection with the CBB launch, Stakeholder has entered into a content provider agreement with Sleepers Media, an independent college basketball media brand known for year-round coverage. Sleepers Media content and analysis will be integrated into Stakeholder’s platform to provide additional context alongside team market data and performance trends. The collaboration is intended to connect market information directly with ongoing college basketball coverage.BUILT FOR FANS, ANALYSTS, AND CREATORSStakeholder combines structured team markets, performance data, and media integration into a unified sports platform. Team pages aggregate pricing history, ranking movement, and related analysis to support informed engagement by fans and content creators.The College Basketball launch follows Stakeholder’s earlier college football beta and coincides with expanded creator collaborations focused on integrating team market data into broader college sports discussions.LOOKING AHEADWith March Madness approaching, Stakeholder expects increased engagement as fans react to rankings movement, conference play outcomes, and tournament performance.“This is about enhancing fandom,” Peterson added. “We’re building tools that allow fans to follow teams in a more structured and data-driven way.”The College Basketball Market is live at stak3holder.com ABOUT STAKEHOLDERStakeholder is a sports engagement platform that enables users to participate in continuous team-based markets across college athletics. The platform integrates pricing data, performance metrics, and media content to provide a structured fan experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.