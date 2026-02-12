Striking + Strong Brings Wellness-Driven Textured Haircare to H-E-B Stores Across Texas

Striking + Strong debuts its product line at H‑E‑B, marking a major milestone for the Texas‑born brand.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Striking + Strong, the textured haircare brand designed for women who live active lifestyles, announces its retail launch in 40 select H-E-B stores across Texas beginning February 2026. The milestone marks a significant step in the brand’s mission to break down wellness barriers for women with textured hair by offering clean, effective haircare that supports both movement and self-care.Founded on the belief that women should never have to choose between an active lifestyle and healthy hair, Striking + Strong was created to serve women with curly, wavy, kinky, and coily hair textures who prioritize wellness in all forms. The brand’s science-backed formulas cleanse the scalp and nourish curls, fitting seamlessly into real, active lives from workouts to wash day and everything in between.Founded by Tanja Collins, a seasoned CPG marketing leader, Striking + Strong was born from a deeply personal challenge. As an active woman with textured hair, Collins struggled to find products that supported both her wellness routine and the health of her curls often feeling forced to choose between movement and maintenance. Drawing on her professional experience and lived reality, she built a brand designed to meet women where they are.“At Striking + Strong, we believe wellness should feel accessible, not complicated,” said Tanja Collins, Founder & CEO of Striking + Strong. “This launch with H-E-B represents an important step in changing that narrative making it easier for women to stay active, care for their beautiful curls and coils, and feel supported without compromise.”Available in-store, shoppers will find Striking + Strong’s wash-day essentials, thoughtfully formulated without harsh sulfates, silicones, parabens, phthalates, DEA, or artificial dyes. Each product is designed to support scalp health and curl care while aligning with the rhythms of an active lifestyle.The H-E-B launch represents a pivotal milestone for the Dallas-based, woman-owned brand as it continues to expand its retail footprint while staying rooted in community, education, and wellness advocacy.About Striking + StrongStriking + Strong is a woman-owned textured haircare brand created for women with curly, wavy, kinky, and coily hair who live active lifestyles. Founded in Dallas, Texas, the brand is built on the belief that women don’t have to choose between wellness and great hair. With clean, science-backed formulas designed to cleanse the scalp and nourish curls, Striking + Strong supports women from workout to wash day.For more information or to find store locations, visit https://www.strikingandstrong.com/

