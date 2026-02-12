DaBella Expands to Massachusetts With Opening of 66th Location in Middleton

Award-Winning DaBella Opens 66th Location

MIDDLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DaBella, a leading national home improvement company specializing in roofing, siding, windows, and bath remodeling, has officially opened its 66th location in Middleton, Massachusetts, marking a significant milestone in the company’s continued nationwide expansion.

The new Middleton office expands DaBella’s footprint into the North Shore region, increasing access for Massachusetts homeowners seeking high-quality exterior remodeling and home improvement services.

The opening represents more than geographic growth. It signals continued investment in local communities, job creation, and long-term homeowner support throughout New England.

With the addition of the Middleton office, DaBella brings its nationally recognized services closer to homeowners across the region, including:

- Roofing replacement and installation

- Siding installation

As a growing home improvement company with 66 locations nationwide, DaBella continues to focus on delivering high-quality workmanship, transparent customer experiences, and long-term value for homeowners.

The Middleton expansion follows a period of strong national momentum for the company. DaBella recently set an all-time Move For Hunger record by donating 10,850 pounds of food during a nationwide food drive, demonstrating that its growth strategy remains rooted in service and community engagement.

By combining expansion with measurable community impact, DaBella continues to position itself as a home improvement company built on both performance and purpose.

