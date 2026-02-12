Awards TrophyWorld Presents Crystal Planet Award to Ronaldinho at Mar-A-Lago Gala

Awards TrophyWorld Logo Ronaldinho with his custom Crystal Planet Award.

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awards TrophyWorld, a premier designer and manufacturer of recognition awards, was proud to present a custom optic crystal “Crystal Plant Award” to global soccer icon Ronaldinho during the prestigious Hispanic Prosperity Gala at The Mar-A-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The black-tie event brought together distinguished leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries from around the globe. The Hispanic Prosperity Gala celebrated 250 years of American prosperity while honoring the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the nation’s economic and cultural future. One of the event’s most memorable moments came as Ronaldinho (Ronaldo de Assis Moreira) was recognized with the Hispanic Peace and Prosperity – Global Sports Icon Award.

The honor celebrated a career and legacy that “united cultures, inspired generations, and elevated sport as a force for joy, peace, and global connection.” Awards TrophyWorld designed and produced a custom optic crystal award, named the Crystal Planet Award, to symbolize the universal influence and lasting global impact.

The award features a precision-cut crystal base with a globe design on top, representing unity across the world. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the award acts as a tribute to Ronaldinho as one of the most celebrated players in soccer history.

“We are honored to have played a role in recognizing Ronaldinho,” said Elias Levy, Owner of Awards TrophyWorld. “The Crystal Planet Award was designed with meaningful storytelling to showcase global unity to align with Ronaldinho’s legacy and the spirit of the gala.”

Hosted by Latino Wall Street in partnership with the leading policy and leadership organization, the Hispanic Prosperity Gala highlighted themes of faith, family, freedom, and financial empowerment. The event was a powerful platform for celebrating achievement and inspiring future generations.

For Awards TrophyWorld, playing a role in this recognition highlights the company’s commitment to designing awards that mark meaningful moments, and the team hopes to continue to craft pieces that reflect excellence, legacy, and global inspiration.

To learn more about Awards TrophyWorld, visit www.awardstrophyworld.com

About Awards TrophyWorld

Awards TrophyWorld is a leading provider of custom awards and recognition for corporate events, sports, and community celebrations. With a focus on exceptional craftsmanship and storytelling, Awards TrophyWorld creates symbols of achievement that stand the test of time.

