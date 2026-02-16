55plus Recognized for Advancing THC-Free CBD for Adults 55+, Signaling Cultural Shift in Senior Wellness

Debra Dullaghan - Founder of 55plus CBD

55plus recognized for advancing THC-free CBD for older adults as demand for clear, non-intoxicating wellness grows.

The CBD conversation for adults 55+ has long lacked clarity. We are committed to defining THC-free hemp wellness with transparency and trust.” — Debra Dullaghan, Founder

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 55plus, a THC-free, hemp-derived wellness brand serving adults aged 55 and over, has been named CBD/Hemp Brand of the Year at the 2025 Emjays Cannabis Awards. Notably, the award represents the only hemp-specific category recognized at the event, which otherwise focuses on regulated marijuana businesses.The recognition comes amid a broader cultural shift in how older adults perceive hemp-derived CBD. For many consumers over 55, CBD has long been associated with marijuana, creating hesitation and confusion around safety, legality, and psychoactive effects. As demand for non-intoxicating wellness solutions grows, brands operating exclusively in the THC-free hemp space are helping redefine the conversation.55plus was selected for its commitment to transparency, education, and category clarity—particularly in serving a demographic often overlooked in the broader cannabis marketplace.“The older adult consumer has historically been left out of the CBD conversation or forced to navigate a marketplace that often blurs the line between hemp and marijuana,” said Debra Dullaghan , Founder of 55plus. “Our mission has been to create clear, THC-free wellness options that prioritize trust, consistency, and education. This recognition reflects the growing importance of that distinction.”While the Emjays primarily honor companies participating in the regulated marijuana industry, the CBD/Hemp Brand of the Year category acknowledges brands operating solely within federally legal, hemp-derived CBD. The award highlights increasing industry recognition of the need for clear differentiation between intoxicating cannabis products and non-intoxicating hemp wellness solutions.Founded specifically to support adults 55+, 55plus formulates exclusively THC-free products and emphasizes third-party testing, accessible education, and straightforward labeling. The brand positions itself firmly within the wellness space and does not participate in the recreational marijuana market.Industry analysts note that as regulatory frameworks evolve and consumer awareness increases, the hemp-derived wellness category continues to mature—particularly among older adults seeking non-intoxicating options for everyday balance and comfort.The Emjays recognition signals broader acknowledgment of this shift. As consumer demand for clarity grows, THC-free hemp brands focused on education and transparency are emerging as distinct leaders within the expanding wellness landscape.Looking ahead, 55plus plans to continue expanding its educational initiatives and advocacy for clear category boundaries, reinforcing consumer confidence in hemp-derived wellness products designed specifically for aging populations.For more information about 55plus and its THC-free CBD offerings, visit www.55pluscbd.com About 55plus55plus is a woman-owned, family-operated wellness brand offering THC-free, hemp-derived CBD products designed specifically for adults aged 55 and over. The company is committed to education, transparency, and responsible category leadership within the evolving hemp wellness space.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.