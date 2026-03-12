Zion Health Introduces the Repackaged Ancient Clay Repair Healing Cream for Irritated and Itchy Skin Relief

Zion Health’s Ancient Clay Repair Healing Cream features a non-greasy, mineral-rich formula designed to detoxify and soothe irritated skin. Powered by Earth-derived ingredients: Ancient Clay Repair Cream utilizes Pau D'Arco, Eucalyptus, and Tea Tree oil to modulate inflammation.

Ancient Clay Repair Healing Cream, now in refreshed packaging, helps soothe irritated skin while drawing out toxins and promoting hydration and repair.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. , a wellness brand recognized for its earth-derived, clay-based formulations, announces the launch of Ancient Clay Repair Healing Cream 4oz. Natural Remedy for irritated skin treatment presented in new, updated packaging and formulated to help relieve discomfort associated with irritated, inflamed, and compromised skin.Powered by pure calcium montmorillonite clay and a comprehensive blend of botanical extracts and essential oils, the cream works to draw out toxins and harmful microbes while replenishing the skin with essential nutrients. Pau D’Arco, witch hazel, sea kelp, and zinc oxide help soothe inflammation, reduce redness, and support the skin’s natural defense system, while glycerin and plant-derived emollients deliver lasting hydration. With continued use, skin feels calmer, more comfortable, and visibly healthier, with improved texture and resilience.Key Benefits of Ancient Clay Repair Healing Cream● Natural Relief for Irritated Skin: Helps calm itching, redness, and discomfort associated with dry, sensitive, and stressed skin.● Detoxifying & Purifying Action: Ionic clay minerals draw out toxins, impurities, and harmful microbes.● Deep Hydration & Nutrient Support: Glycerin, sea kelp, and botanical extracts replenish moisture and essential minerals.● Pain & Inflammation Reduction: Herbal extracts and essential oils help soothe inflammation and ease discomfort.● Collagen Support & Skin Repair: Plant compounds and silica-rich extracts help rebuild collagen and strengthen the skin barrier.● Protective & Healing Care: Supports skin regeneration while defending against environmental stressors.Clean & Conscious Formulation● Non-Greasy, Leave-On Treatment: Designed for targeted, intensive care.● Paraben-Free: No artificial preservatives.● Gluten-Free: Suitable for those with gluten sensitivities.● Vegan & Cruelty-Free: No animal-derived ingredients or animal testing.Ingredient Highlights● Pau D’Arco: A powerful botanical known for antifungal, antibacterial, and antioxidant properties that help rebalance compromised skin.● Witch Hazel: Helps reduce inflammation, redness, itching, and irritation while supporting skin clarity.● Sea Kelp: Delivers vitamins and trace minerals to hydrate, detoxify, and support collagen renewal.● Yarrow & Coltsfoot: Help soothe sensitive skin and reduce discomfort.● Kaolin & Montmorillonite Clay: Gently absorb toxins, balance oils, and promote skin renewal.● Zinc Oxide: Helps defend, repair, and support the skin’s protective structure.● Glycerin: Draws moisture into the skin to improve hydration and barrier strength.● Essential Oils Blend: Tea tree, oregano, eucalyptus, lavender, ginger, and citrus oils provide antimicrobial support and calming relief.How to UseApply a thin layer to troubled skin and allow the cream to dry for at least one minute. Do not rinse off. Reapply every fifteen minutes for intensive treatment as needed.Full Ingredient ListWitch Hazel, Chamomile, Sea Kelp, Sage, Coltsfoot, Yarrow, Balm Mint, Chamomile, Rosemary, Althea, Wild Thyme and Horsetail in Purified Water, Kaolin, Montmorillonite, Witch Hazel Distillate, Glycerin, Zinc Oxide, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Stearic Acid, Glycereth-7 Cocoate, Spiraea Ulmaria (Meadowsweet Flower) Extract, Grapefruit Seed Extract, Panthenol, Allantoin, Mixed Tocopherols, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Ethyl Hexyl Glycerin, Oregano Oil, Eucalyptus Oil, Lavender Oil, Ginger Oil, Ylang Ylang Oil, Lemon Oil, Lime Oil, Menthol, Thyme Oil, Tea Tree Oil, Grape Seed Extract, Pau D’Arco (Brazilian Tree Bark), Ionic Clay MineralsAbout Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is a wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, clay-based personal care products that purify, heal, and protect using safe, non-toxic ingredients sourced from the Earth. By harnessing the power of ionic clay minerals and botanicals, Zion Health delivers clean, effective solutions for everyday skin, hair, and body care.For more information or to purchase Ancient Clay Repair Healing Cream, visit Zion Health’s website For Media Inquiries, Contact:

