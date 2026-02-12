R2P DOORS CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE ACTION FOLLOWING SCHOOL SHOOTING IN CANADA

If a school shooting can happen in a remote, mountain town in Canada, a nation known for strict firearm regulations, it can happen anywhere.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of the tragic school shooting in Tumbler Ridge, Canada, R2P Bulletproof Doors is urging school districts, policymakers, and leaders to move beyond discussion and take decisive action to protect students and educators.“If a school shooting can happen in a remote, mountain town in Canada, a nation known for strict firearm regulations, it can happen anywhere,” said Tony Deering, Founder and CEO of R2P Doors. “When violence walks through the door, law enforcement response times don’t matter in the first critical minutes. Preparation does.”This incident has reignited conversations about school safety. This once again stresses that while thoughts, conferences, and policy discussions have their place, they are not substitutes for immediate, practical security measures.R2P Doors advocates for the installation of bulletproof classroom doors as a fundamental safety measure in schools across the nation. Real protection means creating a physical barrier that slows down a threat, buys critical time, and shields students and teachers during an armed assault.“At R2P, we believe bulletproof doors in every classroom are not optional, they are essential,” said Deering. “Real protection means slowing a threat down, buying precious time, and placing an impenetrable barrier between the innocent and abject danger.”About R2P DoorsR2P Doors are the only bulletproof classroom doors designed from the ground up to repel over 100+ rounds of assault rifle fire and light enough for a 5-year-old to operate. The team who designed the R2P Door has decades of experience protecting our men and women in uniform, and has been trusted to protect the highest levels of the U.S. federal government.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.