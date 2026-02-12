Léonie Rosenstiel Delivers Inspiring Keynote at SuccessLIVE! — Now Available to Watch Online

Leonie Rosenstiel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CA, SuccessLIVE!, the international leadership and empowerment summit, brought together innovators, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs from around the world for an unforgettable event in Los Angeles. Among the highlights was a powerful keynote address from Léonie Rosenstiel, which drew an enthusiastic response from attendees.

Celebrated for its life-changing presentations, SuccessLIVE! once again lived up to its reputation, inspiring audiences with real-world strategies for growth, leadership, and transformation.

Rosenstiel’s keynote captivated the audience with both personal insight and actionable advice, leaving many attendees calling it impactful and inspiring.

Now, for those who could not attend—or those who wish to revisit the experience— Léonie Rosenstiel’s full keynote is available to watch on The Success Network® YouTube channel.

About Léonie Rosenstiel:

Léonie has dedicated her life to protecting families and strengthening ties as they navigate the challenges of aging. With a background as a speaker, writer, teacher, and editor, Léonie has made it her mission to expose unscrupulous practices in elder care and offer practical solutions. Her expertise has been recognized by the Senate Special Committee on Aging, where she provided critical testimony on guardianship abuses.

As the President of Dayspring Resources, Inc., and the Best Selling Author of ‘Protecting Mama: Surviving the Legal Guardianship Swamp’; ‘Legal Protection: Affordable Options for Individuals, Families, and Small Businesses’; and, ‘They're Coming for Your Elders and Your Inheritance: Ways to Protect Your Family, Mitigate the Damage, and Change the System.’

Léonie has established herself as a trusted voice in elder care. Her work has garnered attention from prestigious publications like the New York Times, the Boston Globe, the L.A. Times, and The Washington Post. Additionally, she is a sought-after speaker and has contributed to over 20 books.

Léonie’s contributions to "Unlocking Success" will undoubtedly resonate with readers seeking to protect their loved ones while achieving their goals. Her commitment to helping others live their best lives extends beyond her professional work; she also serves on multiple non-profit boards and enjoys the simple pleasures of life, such as sipping Earl Grey tea while watching the sunrise over the Sandia Mountains.

