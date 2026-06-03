Indiana Welcome Center Project by Midwest Terrazzo Wins 2026 NTMA Honor Award

Award-winning terrazzo in the Kankakee Welcome Center in Demotte, Ind., was installed by Midwest Terrazzo of Evansville, Indiana. © Benjamin Norton Kankakee Welcome Center's terrazzo in shades of blue, with river rock and a rustic finish represents Indiana's waterways. Innovative use of terrazzo complements the Kankakee Welcome Center's windmill theme. Terrazzo provided a durable, low-maintenance finish for the Kankakee Welcome Center's restrooms. NTMA Logo

A bold graphic landscape mapping Indiana’s waterways establishes the new Kankakee travel plaza as a distinctive public landmark shaped by regional identity.

The Kankakee Welcome Center terrazzo installation reflects Midwest Terrazzo’s professionalism. This Honor Award recognizes their craftsmanship and creativity, as well as the floor’s lasting beauty.” — Chad Rakow, NTMA Executive Director

DEMOTTE, IN, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Terrazzo & Mosaic Association (NTMA) has named Midwest Terrazzo of Evansville, Ind., a recipient of a 2026 Honor Award for its work in the Kankakee Welcome Center . The project demonstrates precision craftsmanship and an inventive use of terrazzo to interpret the state’s history, culture, and landscape. The award was presented on May 13 at the association's annual convention.Part of the Indiana Department of Transportation’s effort to modernize welcome centers statewide, the facility is designed to be among the nation’s best. Inside, flowing terrazzo curves trace the Kankakee River and Lake Michigan. A gradient of navy-blue terrazzo, blended with mirror chips and black-and-white marble, evokes varying depths of water, while unground river rock embedded in clear epoxy represents shallow banks. Along the edges, a rustic finish suggests rolling dunes.Sweeping patterns in eight epoxy terrazzo colors animate the interior, joined by custom-milled aluminum strips that form continuous, undulating lines. In the restrooms, a precast terrazzo base was heated and bent to precisely follow the curved walls. NTMA judges praised the award-winning terrazzo installation's inventive use of river rock, the floor's three-dimensional effect, the striking restroom design and the precise craftsmanship throughout.“Terrazzo was selected for its durability and the ability to keep it clean, especially in restrooms, with no joints,” said architect Jay Smith of Fosse & Associates in Evansville, Indiana, who has designed several of the state’s new welcome centers. “It allows artistic work with a variety of colors rather than a fixed manufactured product. It’s affordable, lasts decades in public buildings and can be repolished to look brand new.”On the center’s exterior, sculptural roof forms reinterpret wind turbine blades, referencing the region’s wind-power industry. Together, the architecture and terrazzo floor create a lively, inviting landmark for travelers.Midwest Terrazzo has over 50 years of experience in terrazzo installation and restoration.About the National Terrazzo & Mosaic AssociationThe annual NTMA Honor Awards recognize outstanding terrazzo installations completed by association member contractors. Entries are evaluated by design professionals and terrazzo specialists on design, craftsmanship, and technical execution. A full list of this year's 17 Honor Award recipients is available at ntma.com.Founded in 1923, the NTMA is a nonprofit trade association of over 150 contractor and supplier members, headquartered in Fredericksburg, Texas. The organization establishes national standards for all terrazzo systems and applications, advancing quality craftsmanship and innovation while supporting its members in the trade.The NTMA provides a range of free resources for architects, designers, artists, contractors, maintenance professionals and property owners. From assisting design teams with specifications to offering technical guidance throughout a project, the NTMA helps ensure terrazzo installations meet the highest standards.The association also offers AIA-registered continuing education programs for architects and design professionals. For more information about terrazzo resources, visit ntma.com. NTMA Technical Director Gary French is available at gary@ntma.com.Terrazzo originated in 15th-century Italy, building on the mosaic traditions of ancient Rome. Venetian marble workers repurposed discarded stone chips into durable, decorative surfaces—a practice that made terrazzo an early sustainable material. Today, terrazzo is still poured by hand on-site, with options for precast panels and waterjet-cut details. Stone, recycled glass or other aggregates, which may be locally sourced, are set in a cement or epoxy base, and the surface is then polished to reveal the aggregate's color and texture. Valued for its design versatility, ease of maintenance, durability, sustainability and lifecycle value, terrazzo is built to last the life of a building.

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