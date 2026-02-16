Big Texas Terror Returns to San Antonio March 6–8, 2026 with Horror Icons, Terrifier Cast, Wrestlers and More

Big Texas Terror Guests

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Horror fans from across the Lone Star State are invited to experience a weekend of scares, celebrity guests, and fan experiences as Big Texas Terror returns to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on March 6–8, 2026.

The three-day horror convention will feature a lineup of legendary genre icons, modern horror stars, and fan-favorite personalities from film, television, and wrestling.

Headlining Guests for 2026

David Howard Thornton – Art the Clown in the hit Terrifier franchise

Doug Bradley – The iconic Pinhead from the Hellraiser films

Linda Blair – Academy Award–nominated star of The Exorcist

Chris Jericho – pro-wrestling legend and Terrifier actor

They will be joined by additional stars from the Terrifier films, including Lauren LaVera, Samantha Scaffidi, Elliott Fullam, Amelie McLain, The Black Phone 2 actors Jeremy Davies and Miguel Mora, Black Veil Brides singer Andy Black, Sons Of Anarchy's Kim Coates and Mark Boone Junior along with a wide range of other horror actors, creators, and comic artists.

“Big Texas Terror is built to be the ultimate horror weekend in Texas,” said event organizers. “From classic horror legends to the stars of today’s most talked-about films, fans will get a full convention experience all under one roof.”

Event Highlights:

Celebrity autograph sessions

Professional photo opportunities

Live panels and Q&A sessions

Horror-themed vendors and collectibles

Artist Alley featuring comic creators

Cosplay and fan activities throughout the weekend

Big Texas Terror is expected to draw fans from across Texas and neighboring states, making it one of the region’s premier horror-focused fan conventions.

Event Details:

Event: Big Texas Terror

Dates: March 6–8, 2026

Location: Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

900 E. Market St., San Antonio, TX

Tickets and guest updates: www.bigtexasterror.com

About Big Texas Terror

Big Texas Terror is a horror-focused fan convention produced by the team behind Big Texas Comicon. The event brings together celebrity guests, artists, vendors, and fans for a weekend celebrating horror film, television, comics, and pop culture in the heart of San Antonio.

