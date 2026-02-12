Bellingham Post and Parcel Launches Online Mailbox Rental Sign-Up and Payment System

Bellingham Post and Parcel Logo

Bellingham Post and Parcel is proud to have launched a new online mailbox rental sign-up and payment system for the convenience of their customers.

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellingham Post and Parcel, a trusted pack and ship center serving the Bellingham community, is excited to announce the launch of a new online mailbox rental sign-up and payment processing system. This digital upgrade reflects the store’s continued commitment to convenience for their customers. This online system is also available at the store’s sister location, Fairhaven Post and Parcel.

With the new platform, customers can initiate and complete mailbox rentals entirely online, allowing users to securely submit require identification, registration forms, and set up payment from the comfort of their home or office. By eliminating the need for an in-person visit to complete this process, the team aims to reduce wait times and provide a faster, more flexible experience for busy members of the community.

“Our goal is to make our services as accessible and efficient as possible,” said David McCallum, Owner of Bellingham and Fairhaven Post and Parcel. “Introducing online sign-up and payments is a natural step forward so that our customers can spend less time in store and more time on what matters, while still receiving the reliable service they expect from us.”

Designed with both usability and security in mind, the new system uses secure processing to protect information while maintaining a straightforward interface. Customers can complete the process in a few simple steps, making mailbox setup easy for residents, small businesses, and frequent travelers.

Private mailbox rentals are a popular service for those looking for privacy, package acceptance, and professional mailing solutions. By taking the sign-up and payment process online, Bellingham Post and Parcel and its sister store in Fairhaven continue to modernize their offerings while keeping a focus on benefiting the community.

To learn more about mailbox rentals and the new online system, visit the website at www.postandparcel.com.

About Bellingham Post and Parcel

Located at 1780 Iowa Street, Bellingham WA, 98229, Bellingham Post and Parcel provides comprehensive packing, shipping, printing, and mailbox rental services. With a commitment to friendly and dependable service, the team is proud to offer convenient solutions for both individuals and businesses in the community.

